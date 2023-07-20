Paul Finebaum finally ends the QB battle at Nick Saban's Alabama by naming his top pick for Week 1

Replacing a legendary QB can be impossible, but that is the task for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Let's not feel sorry for the Crimson Tide, as they have had it pretty good under center lately. Alabama has moved seamlessly from Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa, from Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones, and from Mac Jones to Bryce Young.

Three of those quarterbacks were first-round draft picks, and Jalen Hurts has developed into an MVP-caliber NFL signal-caller. In summary, Alabama has done okay for itself lately at the position.

Not even the most optimistic Crimson Tide fan would look at the current competitors for the starting QB position and place them on the same level as these recent starters.

Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson and Tyler Buchner are competing for the position, and SEC insider Paul Finebaum had some thoughts and declared who he believes will be Alabama's starting QB.

Paul Finebaum tabs Jalen Milroe as Alabama starting QB

College Football analyst Paul Finebaum believes Jalen Milroe is best suited to begin the season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback. Speaking on the 'Mac and Cube" podcast last month, Finebaum pointed to a trust factor with the coaching staff and who Alabama turned to last season.

Finebaum notes that when Bryce Young missed a game last season with an injury, the Alabama coaching staff turned to Jalen Milroe to start against Texas A&M.

Milroe was efficient in the performance against the Aggies, throwing for three touchdowns, passing for 111 yards and rushing for 83 yards. Milroe did commit one turnover, an interception.

Paul Finebaum noted that Jalen Milroe has been working out in Tampa, Florida, with several of the Alabama receivers, working on building off-season rapport.

Whole interview: pic.twitter.com/Dn3LkhDZU3 Paul @Finebaum of the @SECNetwork stopped by @MacandCube to weigh in on some comments made on The Paul Finebaum Show claiming that Jalen Milroe is gaining momentum in @AlabamaFTBL's QB competition.Whole interview: omny.fm/shows/mcelroy-…

Greg McElroy and Jordan Rodgers disagree with Paul Finebaum

TV personalities and former football pros Greg McElroy and Jordan Rodgers spend plenty of time around the SEC in their own rights and disagree with Paul Finebaum's assessment. McElroy and Rodgers point to Ty Simpson as the Alabama starting QB in 2023.

Rodgers noted that Simpson is more athletically gifted and believes he is better suited as a 'point guard' to distribute the ball to the Alabama playmakers, avoiding costly turnovers.

McElroy feels similarly, pointing out that Simpson's ability to accurately process the game and throw the ball on time determines why he should be the starting QB.

Nick Saban's take on Alabama's QB battle

To our utter shock and dismay, Head Coach Nick Saban gave us very little regarding the battle at the position. Speaking at the media days, Saban stated that the competition was ongoing and that no one had separated themselves. Coach speak from one of the legendary coaches of the game.

Why would Nick Saban state something publicly, even if he thought it? He wants these three quarterbacks to battle it out and compete. Just because someone is named the starter to open the regular season doesn't mean things won't turn south, and the Crimson Tide coaching staff will have to pivot.

I wouldn't expect an announcement either way until closer to the season. It's not what's best for the team, and it's not the Nick Saban way.

