Paul Skenes fans run wild with Olivia Dunne dating rumors as Tiktoker shares cryptic FCL Pirates Snap story: "players in large markets date...."

People would tell tales of Helen of Troy, her beauty so stunning that she became the face that launched a thousand ships. The modern-day Helen of Troy may be Olivia Dunne, the face that launched a thousand tweets.

Rumors of Livvy Dunne's romantic interests have run rampant for quite some time as inquiring minds want to know about Dunne's personal life away from collegiate sports.

The latest dating rumors that have the internet buzz connect the American gymnast with a member of the LSU Tigers 2023 College World Series Champions, SP Paul Skenes. Skenes, most recently selected with the #1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, has been on a roll lately. Why not continue in his personal life?

Let's look closer at those connected to Olivia Dunne and if Paul Skenes is dating the American gymnast.

Is College World Series champ Paul Skenes dating Olivia Dunne?

We play internet sleuth to determine whether Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are together. There are some breadcrumbs for us to nibble on.

During the College World Series, Olivia Dunne dropped the first hint. Dunne used TikTok as she referenced a 'hidden man' that was her new love interest and that she couldn't talk with him face-to-face.

It just so happens that at this time, Paul Skenes was pitching in Omaha during the College World Series. LSU fans have connected the dots that Paul Skenes must have been the 'hidden man' in question.

As many potential connections exist, no confirmations have been given between Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. Paul Skenes isn't the only individual Dunne has been connected to.

Is Olivia Dunne dating Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson?

People are making another LSU connection to former Tigers' WR and current NFL superstar Justin Jefferson. Earlier this month, the two superstars took a photo together where they 'threw up the L' to represent the LSU Tigers.

Some have made the connection between the two, but neither side has confirmed or denied the reports.

Is Olivia Dunne dating NASCAR driver Chase Elliott?

Olivia Dunne recently visited Nashville Super Speedway for a NASCAR race. While in attendance, she took several pictures with race car driver Chase Elliott. A few days later, Elliott deleted the tweets.

Many internet gossip hounds connected the two since there must be something going on if Elliott deleted the tweets, right? Come to find out, it appears that Chase Elliott's girlfriend may not have been too pleased with the tweets and deleted them.

Nothing to see here.