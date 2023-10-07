"Phone s*x was consensual" claims unnamed witness as Brenda Tracy and Mel Tucker's alleged text messages made public

Following the firing of Mel Tucker by Michigan State after weeks of unpaid suspension, his legal team has introduced a new witness. This witness is believed to possess information about Ms. Tracy's representation concerning their relationship.

According to several reports, Tucker faced allegations of sexual harassment from Brenda Tracy, a close friend and sexual violence activist. Following months of extensive investigation by Michigan State, the Spartans parted ways with Tucker ahead of the scheduled October hearing.

The appearance of the new unnamed witness could give the case a whole new complexion following his exit from the Spartans. The witness testified under oath that the two “were in some sort of relationship when the conversation took place ... the phone sex was consensual.”

Mel Tucker's attorney presents new evidence

On Thursday morning, attorney Jennifer Z. Belveal presented hundreds of previously undisclosed text messages from Brenda Tracy.

The letter with the subject line "New evidence regarding Mel Tucker matter" reports that Tucker's defense team has uncovered new evidence, which includes messages sent by Brenda Tracy to her close friend and assistant, Ahlan Alvarado, who has unfortunately passed away.

“This new evidence undermines MSU’s decision to terminate Mr. Tucker, and further confirms that the underlying ‘investigation’ failed to meet minimal due diligence standards -- at Mr. Tucker’s expense,” the letter reads.

This release of the new text evidence comes alongside the reported testification of the unnamed witness. According to the witness, Tracy made extensive efforts to obtain the messages exchanged between herself and Alvarado in order to prevent them from being made public.

Mel Tucker will not participate in the MSU hearing

In light of the emergence of new crucial evidence in the case, Mel Tucker will not be taking part in the Michigan State Title IX hearing concerning sexual harassment allegations.

As conveyed by Tucker's attorneys, he will not be partaking in the hearing which is set to commence on Thursday, October 5, citing a serious medical condition. However, no further information regarding the nature of this medical condition has been disclosed.

Tucker's legal representatives delivered the letter to the MSU Board of Trustees and the university's interim president, Teresa Woodruff, on Thursday morning. It is unknown how his decision not to attend will impact the scheduling and outcome of the hearing.