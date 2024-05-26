PHOTO: Nick Saban's daughter Kristen's colorful dress while posing with mom Terry Saban

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban shares day-to-day updates of her life on her social media accounts. Kristen often talks about her outfits and her favorite music, and as the daughter of former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, she is popular in the world of college football.

On Friday, she posted a photo in a colorful dress with her mother, Terry Saban, and Katie King at Troubadour Golf and Field Club. Kristen was wearing a colorful flowy dress with cutouts, which she had described on IG with the caption:

“Bury me in this dress."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Terry Saban was wearing a colorful jacket with blue jeans and a black top and all three were smiling.

Kristen Saban is a Swiftie

While Kristen Saban's social media is mostly snippets from her daily life, her passion for Taylor Swift is no secret. With "The Tortured Poets Department" gaining a lot of attention, Kristen is busy looking for hidden meanings in Swift’s songs.

Kristen Saban eagerly embraced the arrival of the singer's latest studio album, and wasting no time, she took to Twitter, dissecting each song with the enthusiasm of a true Swiftie.

One track, "The Alchemy," particularly captured Kristen's attention. With its intriguing references to football, victories, and "winning streaks," fans speculated if the song held a hidden message about Swift's beau, Travis Kelce, a star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. The lyrics that led to all these questions are:

“So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut 'em from the team/ Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I'm the one to beat. These blokes warm the benches/ We've been on a winning streak.”

Kristen's Swiftie also pondered what gift Taylor might have chosen for Kelce's 34th birthday and vice versa. Kristen’s dedication to Swift extends beyond music as she has defended Swift against criticism surrounding her public appearances at NFL games last season.

With the Crimson Tide entering a new era without Nick Saban in the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see Kristen following their games from more of a distance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!