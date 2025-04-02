“Propaganda tour. Bronny 2.0”: CFB fans react as Joel Klatt weighs in on media’s negative narrative about Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is among the most polarizing players in the 2025 NFL draft; while many critics highlight his lack of arm strength, others have reported that some people in the league are not impressed with his attitude, including a top-seven quarterback coach who reportedly thinks of the Colorado star as "brash" and "arrogant."

There are a few moments where the fans saw Shedeur Sanders lose his cool, including when he poked his finger into an opponent's eye or when he blamed his O-line for a disappointing loss during a postgame press conference.

However, some analysts advocate for his abilities, both on and off the field, including Joel Klatt.

During a conversation with Colin Cowherd on Tuesday, Klatt called the negative narrative around Shedeur Sanders "lazy journalism."

Reacting to this, one fan wrote, "Part of the propaganda tour. Bronny 2.0."

Another fan sided with Klatt: "It's easy to criticize Shedeur because of his last name, but his actual tape and character disprove the lazy narratives."

"What does it matter what any so called expert says. Each team do their own assessment & Have their own preferences. I don’t know how good he is or how far he can go, but I know he comes with drama on one hand, & economic growth on the other. Just depends on what you want more." another fan added.

"@ShedeurSanders will be successful in the NFL. He has a mind and heart for the game. He is surrounded by great coaches and mentors. He also has millions of Social Media aunties praying for him. Let's go, nephew!" another fan hyped up Shedeur.

"former Colorado QB thinks current Colorado QB is underrated, shocker." another fan expressed frustration.

Another fan commented, "Sanders is a joke, media hype, and a bust at the NFL label watch."

Titans head coach offers insight into interactions with Shedeur Sanders

During a Breakers in Palm Beach gathering, Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was asked about his views on Shedeur Sanders amid the narrative about his overconfident attitude.

Callahan shared that his interactions with the Colorado star have been positive and that he specifically likes his demeanor and the way he comes across.

The Titans coach appreciated Shedeur's confidence without being overbearing and shared that he's excited to see what Deion Sanders' son brings to the league.

