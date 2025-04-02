  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Emmanuel Acho believes Giants will not "regret" forgoing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 Draft under one situation

Emmanuel Acho believes Giants will not "regret" forgoing Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 Draft under one situation

By Brendan Howe
Modified Apr 02, 2025 05:32 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado at UCLA - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Colorado at UCLA - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders could remain an option for the New York Giants, despite them signing veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency. If Brian Daboll and Big Blue decide to go in a different direction, former NFL player and current Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho doesn't think it would be a mistake – on one condition.

Ad

Acho stressed that the Giants must hit the mark with whoever else they'd take off the board.

"I don't think they will regret it so long as their draft pick hits," Acho said Tuesday on FS1's "The Facility." "One of the most profound things I ever heard from a general manager — I didn't talk to GMs often unless they were cutting me ... was, 'Acho, it doesn't matter who we miss on as long as the dude we take hits.'
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They were like, 'It doesn't matter. Hall of Famers could get drafted at every position before us and at every position after us, but so long as they guy we draft hits, it don't matter."
Ad

Acho believes the Giants would instead go with Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders' top target with the Buffaloes last season. Hunter is interested in playing on both sides of the ball as a professional, just like he did in Boulder. Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award, and the Bednarik Award for his efforts.

"I believe that Travis Hunter is the safest prospect to be good in this draft class," Acho said. "I don't know who gonna be a Hall of Famer. I don't know who gonna be elite, but I think if you have to bank on somebody going to, like, three Pro Bowls ... Travis. I can't guarantee it's gonna be Shedeur. I can't guarantee it's gonna be Cam Ward.
Ad
"Travis, because of his position flexibility, because of his maturation, because of his elite athletic ability, he is the one I'm most sure will be good."

Why could Shedeur Sanders slide in the 2025 NFL Draft?

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. explained why Shedeur Sanders could have to wait to hear his name called during a Tuesday appearance on ESPN's "Get Up."

Ad
“For Shedeur Sanders, I agree — he’s not rated, in terms of my rankings, and a lot of people I’ve been looking to in the league, that high," Kiper said. "So the Giants though, they’re the team picking No. 3. We know they always force quarterbacks up there."

For this season, they have the luxury of passing on Sanders because of the passers they've already acquired. In that case, Sanders could slip to a team such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who wait until No. 21 in the order to make their pick. It's possible the Steel City would be an advantageous landing spot for him.

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी