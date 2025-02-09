Que Robinson NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Alabama LB ft. Buffalo

Alabama Linebacker Que Robinson declared for the 2025 NFL draft after his senior season. He spent his entire college career with the Crimson Tide. In his final season, he registered 23 total tackles, including 11 solo efforts, four sacks, and a forced fumble.

Although Que Robinson was an effective player throughout his NCAA career, he did not stand out. As a result, he is not a highly sought-after prospect in the NFL draft. Most scouts view him as someone who is borderline to be drafted.

While it is unclear whether Robinson will be selected in the upcoming draft, he has proven that he can be an effective option for a team in need of linebacker depth. Fortunately for his draft chances, there are several teams with that need as the draft approaches.

Top three landing spots for Alabama LB Que Robinson

#1 Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have made tough decisions in the offseason in recent years to stay under the cap. That challenge is not going away this year as the Bills once will need to make moves to keep their roster cap-compliant anew.

One of the best ways to keep their roster at an elite level while staying under the cap is to find top talent in the late rounds of the NFL draft. Picking a linebacker like Que Robinson from a strong college program like Alabama could appeal to the Bills. They can bring him in for depth and spend their money elsewhere.

#2 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have a few big voids to fill on their roster at cornerback and left tackle. If they do not address those positions early in the draft, they will likely look towards free agency. As a result, there might not be much money for the Rams to spend on linebackers in free agency. If they need a bargain, Que Robinson could be a good fit in LA.

#3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have done a good job of building their team in the post-Tom Brady era. However, since their Super Bowl run in 2020, gaps in their roster have emerged. The Buccaneers are expected to take a big hit with a significant portion of their LB room headed to free agency.

Although the Bucs will likely look for replacements in free agency, they can turn to the draft for depth, and Que Robinson would be a good option in the later rounds.

