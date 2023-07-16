"Quinn Ewers was that guy" Fellow Texas wideout shares an interesting story, admiring the signal-caller ahead of Arch Manning in 2023

Quinn Ewers is more than a quarterback. He is a leader. The Texas Longhorns star has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches with his skills, attitude, and personality.

Ewers, who joined the Longhorns in December 2021, is ready to take charge of Steve Sarkisian’s offense and guide the Longhorns to glory in their last season in the Big 12. But Ewers doesn’t just lead by example. He also leads by word. One of his receivers, Jordan Whittington, witnessed Ewers’ leadership firsthand.

“We had some guys that were talking while he was talking and he said… some things. Basically saying, you don’t talk when I’m talking. Y’all listen to me and follow my lead. Nobody talked back. That’s when I knew Quinn Ewers was that guy,” Whittington said Wednesday at the Big 12 Media Days.

Whittington said Ewers has grown more comfortable being a vocal leader in front of the whole team and that he talks after workouts and practice.

“When you have a quarterback who does that, it just makes you build more trust in him. We all have a lot of respect for him, he carries himself in a way that shows hes a dominant one,” Whittington said.

Quinn Ewers welcomes Arch Manning as a teammate and a rival

Quinn Ewers is not the only elite quarterback on Texas’ roster. The Longhorns also signed Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and the son of Cooper Manning.

Manning is one of the best prospects in the country and has drawn comparisons to his famous family members. He is expected to compete with Ewers for the starting job in 2023.

But Ewers is not afraid of Manning’s arrival. He embraces the competition and believes it will make both of them better.

“I think it’s great for both of us,” Ewers said. “We’re both competitive guys and we both want to win. I think we can push each other and learn from each other.”

Ewers also said he has a good relationship with Manning and that they have been working out together in the offseason.

“We kind of got addicted to doing abs, hitting biceps and triceps and all that stuff,” Ewers said. “It was just fun. And, then the more we did it, we saw more position groups stay in the locker room after, which it’s cool to see that.”

Texas football fans should be excited about having two of the best quarterbacks in the nation on their team for the next few years. Whether it’s Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning behind center, the Longhorns will be in good hands.

