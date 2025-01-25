Quinshon Judkins NFL Draft 2025: Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State RB ft. Las Vegas Raiders

After a huge National Championship Game performance, running back Quinshon Judkins declared for the NFL draft. The Ohio State player rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries against Notre Dame and added a touchdown reception.

In his lone season at Ohio State, Judkins totaled 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns after spending two years at Ole Miss. The Pike Road, Alabama, native accumulated 3,785 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns over three years of college football. He also caught 59 passes for 442 yards and five scores.

Quinshon Judkins' performance in the National Championship Game could elevate him to a top five running back and possibly a Day 2 pick. Running backs are rarely selected highly, which could impact when he is drafted, but he has the potential to be a productive player even in his first year as a pro.

Top 3 landing spots for Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins averaged 5.1 yards per carry in college. - Source: Imagn

#3. Minnesota Vikings

With Aaron Jones and Cam Akers entering free agency, the Minnesota Vikings need to shore up their backfield. While they could address the position in free agency, finding a long-term solution in the draft could be a more viable option.

Quinshon Judkins' downhill rushing style could be a good fit for Kevin O'Connell’s offense. He wasn’t overly productive in the passing game, but he has good hands. Minnesota would be an excellent landing spot.

#2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have struggled to establish a consistent running game. None of Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin or Audric Estime has proven capable of carrying the team for an entire season.

The Broncos are young on offense, and while they have other roster needs, adding Judkins on the second day of the draft would give them a complete back. Sean Payton’s best days in New Orleans came when both Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram could dominate a game. Adding the Ohio State product could move them in that direction.

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

Few teams have as glaring a need at running back as the Las Vegas Raiders. Zamir White was disappointing before a knee injury ended his season, and Alexander Mattison led the team with 420 rushing yards.

Las Vegas could address the running back position in free agency or earlier in the draft. However, there are several holes on the roster, and Judkins could step in as the lead back. He would be an upgrade over what the Raiders currently have in the running game.

