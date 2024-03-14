“Rams gonna draft this dude”, “Patriots” - Fans split over Ladd McConkey’s future in NFL following Georgia Bulldogs pro day

Ladd McConkey, a former wide receiver prospect for the Georgia Bulldogs, caught the attention of many fans after his impressive performance at pro day on Wednesday, March 13.

He showcased his quick reflexes and speed, leaving NFL teams excited about his potential. When asked about what he could bring to a team that drafts him:

“Shoot,” McConkey said. “Someone who is gonna give it all they got.”

Videos of his impressive speed and acceleration soon surfaced on the internet, causing fans to speculate about his future in the NFL.

Fans split reactions on Ladd McConkey's breathtaking speed

“Rams gonna draft this dude and make the nastiest receiver room,” a fan tweeted.

“Rams or patriots for one thousand,” one wrote.

"(New England) Patriots," one commented.

“He’s going to make Bill Belichick come out of retirement at this rate,” another tweeted.

“Patriots front office is slamming their credit cards against the screen right now,” one tweeted.

“Want this guy in Philly,” another fan tweeted. “Would be a perfect fit.”

More reactions are below:

Meanwhile, according to ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, McConkey had an official 4.04 short shuttle and 6.72 3-cone times at his Pro Day.

Ladd McConkey's inspiring story has reached its conclusion in Georgia

Despite being a three-star prospect in high school, McConkey worked hard to become one of the most impressive receivers on the Georgia Bulldogs team during their recent run of success.

Looking back on his journey, McConkey admits that it was at the Combine that he realized how far he had come.

"It’s like, this is pretty cool,” McConkey said. “I’m not there yet, but it’s another step on the journey."

Coach Kirby Smart was also full of praise for McConkey, stating that nobody on the team worked harder than him. According to Smart, McConkey's strong work ethic and determination to succeed set him apart from others.

"A young man that wanted to prove everybody wrong. We bet on him to be a good player, and he did.”

McConkey's impressive 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine earlier this year turned heads and sparked even more interest in him.

During the 2023 season, Ladd McConkey proved himself as a top receiver with 30 receptions, 478 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 15.9 yards per catch.

