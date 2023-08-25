Taking a look at the worst college football stadiums is a somewhat difficult task. College football is a religious experience in the US, as it dominates the fall's activities list for many communities. Some schools have stadiums with seating arrangements almost as big as the population of the town they are located in.

The University of Arkansas Razorbacks consistently fill their 76,000 Donald W. Reynolds stadium, while being located in Fayetteville, a town of 95,000 or so residents. The huge appeal of football isn't lost on anyone, even on smaller communities.

Nonetheless, some of the venues out there aren't the most-appealing ones. Today we are taking a look at the five worst college football stadiums in our humble opinion.

Worst college football stadiums

#5 - CEFCU Stadium - San Jose State University

Being located in the middle of Silicon Valley, one would think that San Jose State University would have more money to invest in their aging stadium and athletic program. Well, apparently not, with the 30,000-seat venue failing to have any major renovations done since the 1980s. That was 40 years ago. The internet wasn't a thing.

The last renovation done was in 1998 to adapt the stadium to FIFA regulations for the other football. To put it into perspective, ER was the highest-rated TV show and the X-Files were on their last season that year. It's been a long time.

#4 - Lincoln Financial Field - Temple University

It's not that Lincoln Field, home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, is a bad stadium. Quite the contrary. It's the fact that, whoever thought that Temple University could fill the 70,000-seat behemoth was out of his mind the day the deal was signed. And few things take the atmosphere out of a game as an empty stadium does.

Temple University is hardly capable of filling the Lincoln Financial Field

#3 - Yale Bowl - Yale University

Yale is a school that prides itself on its Ivy League history and tradition. Apparently, they decided to follow suit with the Ivy League tradition of not giving an F about their football program.

In accordance with its obsession with the past, Yale has a stadium that opened its doors in 1914, designed by an architect of the school's architecture class of 1871 (The guy probably studied his undergrad while the Civil War was raging), and hasn't received any major updates since 1930. Yale should not pride itself on making it onto our top five worst college football stadiums list.

Yale's entire football program is a throwback

#2 - Harvard Stadium - Harvard University

Harvard University is another Ivy League school that seems stuck in the raging 20s. Harvard's entire football program seems stuck in 1919, the last time they won a national title. Harvard Stadium opened up its doors back in 1903, and it would be more at home as a set for a Martin Scorsese period film than in today's NCAA. We were tempted to rank it first in our worst college football stadiums list.

Havard's entire program seems stuck in 1919

#1 War Memorial Stadium - University Of Arkansas

The Hogs do have a better stadium in Razorback Stadium up in Fayetteville, but they keep on playing in arguably the worst college football stadium in Little Rock. It's not just that the stadium has hardly received any upgrades since being built in post-war 1948, but it is also located in one of the poorest capitals of any US state. War Memorial Stadium takes the cake when ranking the worst college football stadiums.

The Hogs play some matches a season down in Little Rock due to historic ties