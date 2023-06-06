Ranking the Top 3 Tennessee players in the College Football Hall of Fame

Tennessee played its first football season in 1891 and is rich in tradition with roots that run deep. So many legendary players are proud to say they were a Volunteer. Peyton Manning, Reggie White, Jason Witten and Alvin Kamara are just a few of the names that have left their mark on the program. But are any of them worthy of being considered one of Tennessee's greatest players in the College Football Hall of Fame?

Here are the top three Tennessee players in enshrined in Atlanta, Georgia:

#3, Aldra Kauwa Wilson, linebacker

Wilson, who played from 1995-1998, was a key part of Tennessee's 1998 national championship team. He finished his career with 21.5 sacks, 62 TFL, 565 solo tackles and 158 assisted tackles. He also had five interceptions and eight forced fumbles. Wilson helped lead the Volunteers to consecutive Southeastern Conference titles and four top 10 finishes.

He was drafted 31st in 1999 by the Denver Broncos.

#2, Peyton Manning, quarterback

Peyton Manning played for Tennessee from 1994-1997, throwing for 11,201 yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. He holds nearly every passing record in school history. He led the Vols to a record 39 wins, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 1997, and won the Maxwell, Davey O'Brien, Sullivan and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards.

Manning was drafted No. 1 in 1998 by the Indianapolis Colts. He went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

#1, Reggie White, defensive end/defensive tackle

Reggie White is one of the greatest defensive players ever to lace up a pair of cleats. He terrorized quarterbacks in college and the NFL.

White played for Tennessee from 1980-1983, finishing with 293 tackles, 32 sacks, 19 TFLs, four fumble recoveries and seven batted-down passes. He still holds the school record for most sacks in a season (15, in 1983).

White was selected fourth in the 1984 NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He had a Hall of Fame career that culminated with 312 total tackles, 198 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and three interceptions. He was a 13-time All-Pro, won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 1996, was selected to 13 straight Pro Bowls and had nine consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks, which is an NFL record.

Reggie White, who died on Dec. 26, 2004, from cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 43, will always be remembered as the Minister of Defense.

