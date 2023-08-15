Robert Shiver forbidding Lindsay Shiver to use his private jet reportedly irked the former cheerleader, who later hired a hitman: Reports

Robert Shiver, a former long snapper for the Auburn Tigers, and his wife Lindsay reportedly had an argument that led to a hitman being hired.

According to multiple reports, Lindsay called the cops on Robert when he banned her from using their private jet to visit her barman lover in the Bahamas. Lindsay called the cops on July 16 to report a 'physical altercation' when Robert refused to let her on the jet to the Abaco Islands with him and their three boys.

Once the police arrived on the scene, bodycam footage captured the two having a verbal argument. In the video, Robert said he was divorcing Lindsay and wouldn't let her on the plane to go be with her other man, as he felt that wasn't fair for the kids.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I told her I'm not supporting that. You're not getting on the airplane," Robert Shivere told officers from the Thomasville Police Department. "That will mess with the kids' heads and it's just something we are not going to do."

Robert Shiver was also vocal in denying ever hitting Lindsay as she claims.

A hitman hired to kill Robert Shiver

Just five days after the incident, Lindsay and her new man Terrance Bethel were arrested in the Bahamas along with would-be-hitman Faron Newbold. According to reports, Lindsay hired Newbold to kill Robert but fled to the United States after she was exposed.

The DailyMail reported that Bahamian Prosecutors say the three of them discussed the attempted killing over WhatsApp before Lindsay sent Newbold a picture of Robert Shiver with the message: "Kill him."

The police alerted Robert of the suspected murder attempt after Bethel became a suspect in a burglary and his phone was taken with a search warrant. As the police searched his phone, they learned about the text messages between the three of them about killing Robert.

Lindsay Shiver released on bail

After being caught, Lindsay Shiver spent 19 days inside Nassau's Fox Hill Prison but was released on $100,000 bail. However, she's wearing a GPS ankle monitor while out on bail.

Shiver must also remain in the Bahamas and could face up to 60 years in prison if she is found guilty of attempted murder.