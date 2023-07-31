Robert Shiver and former Auburn cheerleader Lindsay Shiver's toxic love links back to a dark tale of high school romance from Emma Walker's life

The news of Lindsay Shiver's murder attempt on his husband, Robert Shiver, continues to make the headlines. The former Auburn cheerleader reportedly paid a Hitman to kill her husband, who was also a college football player at Auburn, in The Bahamas.

The concerning tale of how couples who started their love life back in their college days could develop such a toxic relationship evokes the memories of Emma Walker's murder.

Sadly, the young high school girl became a murder victim through a toxic relationship. The two stories share the similarity of a cheerleader and a football player's love life.

While Lindsay Shiver wasn't successful in her plan to kill Robert due to police intervention, Emma Walker wasn't so lucky. She died at the hands of her former lover, Riley Gaul.

Heroes Journey @Streetsmart110 When 16-year-old Emma Walker broke up with her 18-year-old boyfriend Riley Gaul in October 2016, her family noted that she was acting like herself again for the first time since their relationship began two years prior. pic.twitter.com/9hHwNo7GL4

The Emma Walker murder story

Emma Walker and Riley Gaul met at Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Walker was a cheerleader at the school, while Gaul played as a wide receiver in the school's football team. The two teenagers reportedly met at one of the school's football games.

According to many familiar with their relationship, including Walker's parents, they seemed like picture-perfect high school sweethearts. However, things went sore between the two after Gaul enrolled in college, which eventually led to the end of their two-year relationship.

Finding it hard to move on with the situation, Gaul decided to take things into hands. In what was a heinous crime, he fatally shot Emma Walker while she slept in her bed.

The wide receiver had previously attempted suicide by taking harmful substances before the murder. Gaul was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, and reckless endangerment.

The evidence suggested that the suspected murderer had been stalking Emma, and this escalated into violence after the breakup. He was sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.

The fate of Lindsay Shiver in the ongoing trial in The Bahamas

Lindsay Shiver might face a jail term if found guilty of the allegations of the murder attempt. She appeared in court on Friday, before acting chief magistrate Roberto Reckley, alongside her accomplice in the suspected crime.

Upon discovering Robert Shiver's divorce plan, Lindsay Shiver conspired with her lover and a hitman to carry out the murder plot. Unfortunately for them, the Bahamas' police accidentally stumbled upon their scheme, leading to the plan's ultimate failure.

The three suspects were not obligated to enter a plea in their initial court appearance. They are due to make another appearance in court on October 5 and will be held in custody until then.