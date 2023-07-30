Who is Lindsay Shiver? Georgia woman arrested for plotting to murder former Auburn football player husband

Lindsay Shiver, who is from Georgia, was recently arrested on charges of reportedly planning the murder of Robert Shiver, her husband and a former footballer from Auburn University, with her lover, Terrance Bethel. WTVY states that Linsday emerged as the winner of Miss Houston County in 2005 and was the 2nd runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant.

The Bahamian police found Lindsay's plans during the investigation of another case, which led to her arrest. Apart from Lindsay and Terrance, another individual named Faron Newbold was also arrested.

According to the New York Post, the police department found text messages at the beginning of this month related to Lindsay's scheme. The texts were discovered on the phone of a burglar at Grabber's Bar and Grill in the Bahamas.

The trio were taken to Nassau and later to the court on July 28, 2023. They will next appear at the court on October 5, 2023.

As per her Instagram, Lindsay Shiver was a cheerleader

WTVY reports that Lindsay Shiver went to Auburn University and was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005. She was also the 2nd runner up in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

Lindsay Shiver is also active on Instagram, with around 1,584 followers and 1,488 posts. Her posts mostly feature her with her family members and friends, and she can be seen posing in various locations.

Lindsay and Robert Shiver first met in August 2007 at a fitness class at Auburn University. The latter was a snapper for the Auburn football team at the time, while Linsday was a cheerleader at the university. However, it remains unknown when they started dating or exchanged vows.

The former cheerleader later shared a picture on Instagram in 2020 that the key to a perfect marriage is having two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other. She added:

"So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe. Cheers to many more."

She has continued to share glimpses of her time with her family members through social media. Lindsay and Robert are the parents of three children.

Lindsay Shiver planned Robert's murder after the former filed for divorce

Lindsay and Robert Shiver were residing at a house in the Bahamas. A source close to the investigation revealed that this is the place where the affair of Lindsay with Terrance Bethel started.

Robert eventually discovered the affair and appealed for divorce. The duo were supposed to appear at the Thomas County Superior Court on July 20, 2023, and although they filed counterclaims against each other, details on the same were not available.

Robert joined the NFL team Atlanta Falcons as a free agent during his college days but was cut before the season started. He then joined the Senior Life Insurance Company as a senior vice president in 2009, and his bio on the company's website says that he emphasizes agent development, recruitment, and the strategic growth of Senior Life.