"About to decommit. Can't trust Prime": CFB world reacts to Julian Lewis' statement as Coach Prime gets linked to Cowboys

Deion Sanders, otherwise known as Coach Prime, is hoping he's found a talented Colorado quarterback successor for his son, Shedeur Sanders, who will likely be taken near the top of the NFL draft in April. Boulder has become a go-to destination for some of the country's best talent.

Rivals.com, Yahoo Sports and CU Sports Report uploaded a joint Instagram post of incoming freshman quarterback Julian Lewis' comments about possibly taking over for Shedeur, who helped the program back to relevancy over the past two seasons.

"You got big shoes to fill. How you feeling? You ready to go," Buffaloes offensive lineman Cash Cleveland asked.

Lewis had a simple answer:

"I don't have a choice, bro," Lewis said.

Those in the comments section of the post had their own thoughts on Lewis' future and what might be next for Colorado if its coach decides to move to the NFL level.

"Hahaha," twentyysixxa commented. "He's about to decommit. Can't trust Prime."

The elder Sanders has been linked to the Dallas Cowboys' vacant coaching position, which opened up Monday after Mike McCarthy was let go. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a conversation with Coach Prime the same day, one that Sanders termed "intriguing." One commenter thinks it's all but a done deal that the elder Sanders winds up back where he once starred at cornerback.

"Prime to cowboys," nebulasonnet wrote with a laughing emoji. "Cu about to become irrelevant."

Another user had a different idea for a new destination for Coach Prime, one ESPN's Pat McAfee also linked him to last week.

"Wait til Prime leaves for the Raidas!!" rdy2bttl said with laughing emojis.

Others have their own doubts about Colorado's signal-caller situation, even if Coach Prime stays put in Boulder.

"Transfer portal after 1 season," commented donhc15 about Lewis.

"Salter can ball too" miller.dunnill said, reminding those in the comments section of Kaidon Salter, the experienced quarterback Coach Prime brought in from Liberty.

Weighing in on Coach Prime and Colorado's quarterback room

Julian Lewis arrives as the No. 9 player at his position in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He re-classified from the 2026 crop to get to Colorado quicker and was formerly committed to Lincoln Riley and USC for over a year.

For Carrollton (Georgia) High School, Lewis passed for 3,798 yards, 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. His team posted a 14-1 record.

Lewis will likely battle for the job — if Coach Prime stays — with Salter, who went 21-4 as the Flames' starter the past two seasons. Salter obviously has the edge in experience after playing in Conference USA, but if Lewis is as gifted as his prospect ratings suggest, he might be able to seriously push Salter for the job.

Of course, if Prime leaves, transfer rules will allow them a free release.

