"Bad look for everyone": Shane Beamer makes his stance clear on fake injuries in college football

College football might have an issue on its hands. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer certainly thinks so, having reiterated his concern for opposing teams faking injuries to slow the speed of a game. His comments aren't the first to highlight the effect the practice has.

Beamer's team missed out on the College Football Playoff in part because of its loss to Ole Miss in October. What he had to say appears as if he's not over how that game unfolded.

"It absolutely does (impact the game)," Beamer told On3's Pete Nakos in a story posted Monday. "A team that we played this season — it's amazing how many times they had an injury on defense after the opposing offense made a first down on an explosive play and had some momentum.

"There's certainly something to that, and you have to be able to overcome it as a team."

How the issue has come up in college football

Shane Beamer's Gamecocks lost to the Rebels 27-3, but the South Carolina coach had thoughts on faking injuries after that one. It's possible he was referring to that game in his comments to Nakos.

"First of all, I hope all those guys are OK, for sure," Beamer said then. "We had some guys that had some injuries, as well. ... It's fascinating to me how many injuries occur for them after the opposing offense makes a first down or has a big play.

"And you go back and watch the Wake Forest game, it happens a lot to the same guy. You watch the Kentucky game. It happens a lot."

David Ubben, a writer who covers the sport for The Athletic, reported that Ole Miss released a statement regarding the topic a few days later.

"Feigned injuries has become a notable topic in college football, and we realize our program has been part of that discussion," the statement read. "We have been in communication with the National Coordinator for Football Officiating and provided relevant medical information for his review to answer questions about recent injuries.

"We have also updated the SEC office, and our head coach will communicate with our coaches and players to ensure we conduct ourselves properly and are compliant in this matter."

Notably, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin was quiet on the matter, despite being outspoken about a lot in college football. Beamer also stressed that the timing of the injuries are "a really bad look for college football" and aren't honest.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has been in favor of guidelines that helped prevent players from purposely feigning injuries. His ideas included instituting penalties, namely charging that team with a timeout for the action.

