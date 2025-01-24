CFB fans drag Travis Hunter through the mud as his odds to become the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft 2025 shoot up

Former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter has proven to be a rare sort of talent, as evidenced by him earning the Heisman Trophy this season. Now, he waits to see where he'll be taken in the 2025 NFL draft. The Tennessee Titans own the No. 1 pick, and it seems to be trending that they'll select Hunter.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Hunter's odds to be the first player taken off the board have decreased from +1200 to +430.

Not everybody believes that Hunter should be the No. 1 overall choice, however.

"No chance," @sweep_the_board said, despite Hunter being only the second defensive player to ever win the Heisman.

"That's the choice I would make if I didn't want to be a successful organization," @Dustin_Tha_Wind wrote.

Travis Hunter also became the first player to collect both the Bednarik Award and Biletnikoff Award, given to the best defensive player and receiver in the nation, respectively. He closed out his junior year with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. He also had 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended and a forced fumble on the other side of the ball.

"He was average at both positions he played," @phonys0prano commented.

Will teams go with a quarterback or Travis Hunter?

Another suggestion is that if Travis Hunter is to be scooped up so early, it will be because of a supposed lack of viable talent under center. This quarterback class includes Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard and Syracuse's Kyle McCord, among others.

"Smart.. Cuz the real QBs come out next draft," @GibbsSZN26 said.

That might not stop teams from choosing at the top, such as the passer-needy New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Giants cut former first-round pick Daniel Jones in the middle of this season and Cleveland watched Deshaun Watson struggle before getting injured. Jameis Winston and Bailey Zappe weren't much better options for the historically moribund Browns.

"[My] bet is he goes 4th to the Patriots," @roberto_soberto said of Hunter. "Maybe the Browns, if the owners are stupid enough to stick with Deshaun. But Titans and New York are definitely going to be looking at quarterbacks."

During the lead-up to the NFL draft, it seems as if there's no clear-cut No. 1 pick. Factor in the rumored interest by the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders in Deion Sanders, and that cycle could be impacted by where Shedeur Sanders goes.

Which team do you think should look to draft Travis Hunter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

