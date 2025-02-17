Coach Prime extends an eye-catching privilege to Josh Allen after Bills star rocks his sneaker line during an NFL game

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has been a style icon since his days playing on the gridiron. Some of today's brightest stars have followed suit, bridging the gap between the eras by sporting Coach Prime's cleats on the NFL turf.

There's one player that Sanders rolls with because of how consistently he wears his cleats.

"I just congratulated Josh Allen," Coach Prime said during a Complex video posted Monday on YouTube. "I told him any cleat he wants, he could have because he wears it every week. See, I don't like the guys that may wear it one week, then they flip, they do something else.

"Now, if you with me, you with me. If you with me, I'll provide you every color, every thought process that you have, but if you ain't, you ain't finna be in and out with me. I don't play that."

(Comments begin at 8:24)

Who else will be wearing Coach Prime's cleats next fall?

It only seems right that Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, will wear his father's cleats as he moves to the professional ranks next season.

"Well, he's a quarterback. He's gonna have to stay with team colors," the elder Sanders said. "But he's gonna have to have some flavor in what he does. He has that 'Je ne sais quoi' that he has game like that."

The elder Sanders would like to see his sons carry on his legacy with the brand.

"I want them to take it to the next level because they more in touch with today's young men than I am from those demographics of probably 8 years old all the way up to 32," Coach Prime said. "Everywhere we go, somebody's holding their wrist up, doing their thing, mimicking what they've seen on television.

"I'm gonna keep my demographic but they can elevate the other demographic and we're just gonna keep the line flowing and going."

Shedeur has already talked about how he wants to show off his dad's footwear.

"The ones that Josh Allen wears," Shedeur said. "Yeah, the 96s. I'll be wearing them. I'm unsure about the color, but they will create a couple of color schemes. There's the possibility of what teams I could go to."

Allen wore those cleats throughout the 2024 season, which ended for the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. Allen won the league's MVP award over Baltimore's Lamar Jackson, another top-tier quarterback in today's game.

