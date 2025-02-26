Colin Cowherd believes Travis Hunter could "underachieve" as he gears up to take the NFL by storm

Colorado's Travis Hunter is a talent that isn't typically seen. Two-way players are few and far between, and, arguably, the now-former Buffaloes star is the best to play on both sides at once in the sport's history. He has the accomplishments and hardware to prove it.

Ad

Though he was one-of-a-kind as a collegian, that doesn't mean his success will translate at the NFL level, Fox Sports radio personality Colin Cowherd warned on Monday.

"I'm gonna throw Travis Hunter out as a player that could underachieve," Cowherd said on his podcast channel, "The Volume." "I think this coming to a bad team, he'll have a lot of leverage, he'll play both ways. I could see that being a problem."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Travis Hunter could be the first player taken off the board in April's NFL Draft. Certain teams, such as the New York Giants, could use him on both sides, though that workload will have to be figured out to not wear Hunter out.

John Middlekauff, a former NFL scout and a podcaster for Cowherd's channel, made his points about Travis Hunter's prospects as a professional.

"I do think it's fair to say most high-level people in any industry are very singluar-focused, and it is very difficult to spread yourself thin, especially when you're factoring in youth," Middlekauf said. "I mean, he's very young. What he did in college was one of the greatest athletic achievements we've ever seen (with) the amount of snaps he was playing.

Ad

"If you're gonna be a both-way corner/wide receiver, just playing corner alone, think of the wide receivers right now in the NFL. You're chasing those guys for 60, 70 snaps — you would be the No. 1 corner — and then you would try to play full-time wide receiver? I think it would be borderline impossible on the body."

Ad

Where could Travis Hunter wind up in the draft?

ESPN's Mel Kiper has Travis Hunter being drafted No. 3 overall by the New York Giants in his latest mock draft, mainly for the reasons mentioned above.

"There are options here, and if the Giants go another route (other than quarterback), they can instead use this pick to address one of many other needs," Kiper wrote. "Or, in Hunter's case, maybe two of them. Hunter is my top-ranked prospect in the class, and though I currently see him as a receiver in the pros, he could also play cornerback for New York.

Ad

"He can make a massive impact on either side of the ball, and he'll likely see at least some time on both sides. ... This pick would be clutch for a struggling Giants team."

Other possible landing spots for Hunter include Tennessee and Cleveland. He could help both as a receiver, being that neither has a quarterback set in stone next season and both might be hesitant to take Miami's Cam Ward or Hunter's college teammate, Shedeur Sanders.

The Titans and Browns both draft before the Giants, and both need faces entering new eras.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.