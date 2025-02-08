"I'm not a Jordan guy": Coach Prime stays loyal to his own brand while hailing "great guy" MJ

Even as a coach, Deion Sanders remains about his brand. Also known as Coach Prime, he showed up on "The Dan Patrick Show" on New Orleans' Radio Row on Friday afternoon. He wore a pair of sunglasses and a jean jacket and pants. A gold whistle hung from his neck.

Patrick was paying attention to what was on Sanders' feet, asking about how many pairs of shoes he owns.

"I haven't taken inventory in quite some time, but it's a lot," Coach Prime said before Patrick asked him if he goes for Jordans. "I'm not a Jordan guy, I'm a Prime guy. You know, I've got my own shoes."

Patrick asked Sanders if he'd ever owned Jordans.

"Maybe a pair or so, but — I love Mike, Mike's my guy — it's kinda different when you know Jordan," Sanders said. "I like what I like. I'm not a big sneaker every day guy, but when I do wear tennis shoes, mostly, I wear my own."

What does Coach Prime think of the media?

Patrick asked Sanders why he thinks the media wants him to coach in the NFL. Sanders said he understood why his name holds such weight.

"The media, some people are very kind, some people do clickbait," Coach Prime said. "So, when you mention my name, that's gonna warrant an opinion. You're not gonna mention my name and not have an opinion. If you say anything and mention me, you gonna have an opinion. I'm not the kind of guy that's idle, that you have nothing to say.

"It's not the media. I just think when you look at me, you're based with an opinion."

With Jerry Jones, Sanders had a conversation about the Dallas Cowboys' now-filled head coaching spot last month. Nothing ever materialized from it.

"He's magnetic," Coach Prime said of Jones. "If we talk and hug, it's gonna be a story. Whatever Jerry does is gonna be a story. Jerry is the only owner in the NFL that consistently makes you feel as though his team has a chance to win a Super Bowl every year — and you have an opinion about it.

"What other owner has that authenticity and that attraction? Nobody. Jerry's one of a kind, man, and I love him."

Patrick questioned Sanders whether he would have interviewed for the Cowboys' job had he been asked to. Sanders said he wouldn't have to interview since his work was out there for all to see.

"Why would I have to interview? Can you coach or you can't? You can watch that, you can see that. I'm pretty darn good at what I do."

