Jason Whitlock takes a dig at former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III amid Coach Prime to Cowboys rumors

With Mike McCarthy on his way out of Dallas, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly looking to bring in Deion Sanders, a former Dallas player, to take over as coach.

Known Coach Prime detractor Jason Whitlock doesn't think it would be a good idea on Dallas' part, but he knows just how frenzied everyone would be if it were to materialize and seemingly took a dig at former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.

"There's so much content that's gonna come out of this, and covering this disaster and all the groupies — from RG3 to everybody else — that's gonna be caping up for Deion," Whitlock said on Tuesday on the "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show (Timestamp: 24:46).

"Jerry Jones is gonna hire Deion, figure out a way to get his son – Shedeur — to be the quarterback of the Cowboys, he's gonna overpay Deion and he's gonna be framed as racist by the media.

"This thing is going to be remarkable."

Griffin, the former Baylor standout quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, has been a supporter of Colorado's Coach Prime. He said in a conversation with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" in 2024 that the Cowboys and Coach Prime would make a good partnership.

Griffin referenced these comments from last year in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

"I believed he would help them establish an identity and not be pushed around by Jerry Jones — and, whoo, that didn't go over well," Griffin said. "Every single one of my teammates on the set scoffed at the idea of Deion Sanders being the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. They dismissed it and dismissed Coach Prime's ability to make a difference in Dallas."

Insiders comment on Coach Prime's potential move to Dallas

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman gave his thoughts on the Cowboys job opening before the NFC wild-card game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on Monday.

"I thought Mike McCarthy would be the head coach," Aikman said (Timestamp: 26:34). "So, this is a bit of a surprise to me today that he's not going to be. ... It suggests that there's not a real plan. I mean, the fact that they haven't had the opportunity to maybe interview a Ben Johnson and some of these others — Aaron Glenn.

"As far as a coveted job, I don't know that that's accurate. I do think that the Cowboys are obviously a high-profile team — whoever is head coach of that team is certainly going to draw a lot of attention."

Whitlock had his own translation of Aikman's comments.

"What he's really meaning is, 'There's so much chaos and stupidity in Dallas. No one really wants this job,'" Whitlock said (Timestamp: 25:55). "So, yes, Jerry has been reduced to talking on the phone with Jason Witten, former Cowboys tight end, and Deion Sanders, one of the all-time great football players, because real coaches want nothing to do with this franchise."

