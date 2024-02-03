Is Liam Coen going to the NFL? Exploring Kentucky OC's potential move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Liam Coen returned to Kentucky in January 2023 for his second spell as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the SEC program. However, after just one season with the Wildcats, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now targeting Coen to make another return to the NFL.

Is Liam Coen going to the NFL?

As per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers and Liam Coen are "working on" a contract that would see the coach return to the NFL once again. He would take over for Dave Canales, who was named the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 25.

Liam Coen Kentucky salary

Coen made $1.7 million as OC and QBs coach at Kentucky in 2023, as per USA Today. He signed a three-year contract with a $283,333 max bonus and no buyout. That means he will not have to pay the school any money by taking another job before the expiration of his current contract with Kentucky.

Liam Coen offensive scheme

During both tenures at Kentucky, Coen tried to implement many plays he used at the professional level during his time as offensive coordinator with the LA Rams. This resulted in a slower playstyle compared to many up-tempo college schemes.

In 2021, he would find success with his offense as the fifth-ranked scoring team in the nation (32.3 points per game) and eighth total offense (425.2 yards per game). This high-powered and pro-ready offense helped players such as quarterback Will Levis, along with running backs Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Wan'Dale Robinson, find success at the NFL level.

Liam Coen coaching career

Coen would take his first coaching at Brown in 2010 as the Bears quarterbacks coach. In 2011, he would take a job at Rhode Island as the pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach before returning to Brown a year later. He would then go on to serve the same role at UMass for one season before getting his first offensive coordinator job at Maine.

After one season at Maine, he would make his first jump to the NFL when he was hired as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2018. He would then switch to assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams the following season before going to Kentucky as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2022, Coen would return to Los Angeles, serving as Kevin O'Connell's replacement as offensive coordinator. Ultimately, he would return to Kentucky in 2023 on a three-year contract to once again be the Wildcats' OC and QBs coach.

Liam Coen Kentucky record

During Coen's first stint at Kentucky, the Wildcats would finish 10-3 and defeat Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl. After returning to Kentucky last season, the Wildcats would go 7-6, finishing fourth in the SEC-East. They would make the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl but would fall to Clemson in a 38-35 thriller.