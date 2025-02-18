Paul Finebaum puts Brent Venables on the hot seat with latest comments

Brent Venables and Oklahoma's first season in the SEC didn't go how they would've preferred. The Sooners went 6-7 and lost in the Armed Forces Bowl, a far cry from what bitter rival Texas was able to accomplish during the same go-round. With the lack of success — Venables is 22-17 over three seasons in charge in Norman — his seat could heat up soon.

SEC Network analyst and sports talk radio talk show host Paul Finebaum brought that thought up recently.

"You can't continue to have subpar seasons at a school like Oklahoma, especially while your biggest rival is in the playoff two years in a row," Finebaum told On3's Pete Nakos on Monday.

What led to Brent Venables being in a do-or-die situation?

It's never a good sign when your program becomes an example of how not to proceed, which happened last month as Quinn Ewers' future was up in the air.

Ewers has since declared for the NFL Draft, leaving the reins in Austin to Arch Manning, but one Fox Sports college football analyst warned Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian not to force it before that.

"If you are Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, you probably wanna play," R.J. Young said last month on "The Number One College Football Show."

"But, if you're Steve Sarkisian, you've got to look at what happened at Oklahoma and ask yourself that question, right? ... Dillon Gabriel had just led Oklahoma to 10 wins in the regular season, and he turns out to be a Heisman finalist the next year."

Brent Venables and Oklahoma pushed Dillon Gabriel to Oregon, where he won a Big Ten Championship and vaulted the Ducks into the playoffs. Jackson Arnold, his successor, didn't lead the Sooners as effectively as they thought he would.

Arnold has transferred to SEC foe Auburn, and Brent Venables picked up former Washington State quarterback John Mateer in the portal.

If Venables is to lengthen his stay on the sidelines, he'll have to count on Mateer to perform well in a tough conference. Meanwhile, Sarkisian has a promising talent in Manning, and not just because of his famous surname.

"Kirby Smart and Nick Saban both wanted Arch Manning on their football team. You think those dudes waste their own time, let alone a roster spot? I don't think so. That in itself should disspell any narrative," J.D. PicKell said on "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell.'"

It will be interesting ot see if Brent Venables and Oklahoma can turn the tide with the narrative of their comparison to Texas.

