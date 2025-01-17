"Wasn't my information to share": Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin sets the record straight on Deion Sanders to Cowboys rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are in search of a head coach. Robert Griffin III has gone to bat for Deion Sanders to take that gig, which is one of the most scrutinized in all of professional sports. Sanders also has his own terms if he’s to leave his post at Colorado for the NFL.

Griffin, who played quarterback at Baylor and won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, has been aware of Sanders' demand longer than most.

Griffin said Wednesday on the "Dan Patrick Show":

"I've talked to Deion. I knew this months ago that they only way he'll go to the NFL is if he has an opportunity to coach his sons, and he's been very adamant about that recently. It wasn't my information to share at the time. But, I don't think he's gonna go to the NFL just to be an NFL coach.

"He doesn't wanna chase after his sons. He's set them up in a position where they can be highly drafted if you're Shedeur, and Shilo will have a chance to go play in the NFL, as well."

Mike McCarthy went 49-35 in five seasons with the Cowboys, who haven’t reached a Super Bowl since Sanders was suiting up for them. Owner Jerry Jones has been desperate for another Lombardi Trophy for some time, and Sanders would provide a boost of attention if nothing else.

"I think he's the best option," Griffin said of Deion Sanders' candidacy.

With the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has posted a 13-12 record over two years. However, his squad went 9-4 this season, reaching the Alamo Bowl. It was only the second time the program had won at least nine games since 2003.

Are the Cowboys the only option for Deion Sanders?

Deion Sanders has also been floated as a possibility for the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently moved on from head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. Griffin said he also considered that a possible landing spot for Sanders, but there’s a reason he hasn’t pounded the table for that job.

"I know that Deion, he's very supportive of other coaches," Griffin said. "This is something I'm not sure people really pay attention to a ton."

"Whether it was Kenny Dillingham at Arizona State, whether it's Marcus Freeman, whether it's Mike Vick and his situation at Norfolk State. ... He didn't wanna undercut Antonio Pierce."

The Raiders have long prided themselves on being a contrarian sort of franchise, an attitude that began with the late Al Davis when the team was in the AFL. The addition of Sanders would bring back a sense of swagger to Las Vegas, which has been chasing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

