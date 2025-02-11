Savion Williams NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for TCU WR ft. Houston Texans

An explosive player with height and long arms, Savion Williams could be a riser before the Draft. The former TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver has a big frame and loads of potential.

Williams had a strong senior season at TCU, with 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran the ball on 51 occasions for 322 yards and six more scores. At 6-5, 225 pounds he has the frame to make contested catches, and has good vision and instincts to create big plays once the ball is in his hands.

However, the Marshall, Texas native still needs to polish some skills. The biggest issue might be his hands, as he struggles to hang on to the ball consistently. He is also a raw product and might need time to develop the fundamentals of the position but has the physical traits to make it at the next level if taken along properly.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top three landing spots for TCU WR Savion Williams

Savion Williams was also used frequently as a runner at TCU. - Source: Imagn

Given his lack of fundamentals to play the position, Savion Williams is considered a Day 2 pick at this stage in the Draft process. While some analysts believe he could leap into the top of the second round, it feels like that would be a reach.

Williams offers a low floor and high upside. If he can work on the deficiencies in his game, he could be a top wide receiver. If he doesn’t, he could be a wasted pick that high in the Draft.

The former Horned Frog is better suited as a developmental project on a team that can use him as a complementary weapon, at least at the start of his career.

#3. Tennessee Titans

When a team has the first pick in the NFL Draft, it usually means there are several holes to fill, as is the case with the Tennessee Titans. However, Brian Callahan’s squad has some solid pieces on offense. Calvin Ridley is a strong lead receiver, but Tyler Boyd and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will enter free agency.

Tennessee can bring one of them back or can get someone else in the Draft. There are rumors they’re consider taking Travis Hunter at the top of the draft. In any case, getting Savion Williams as a developmental third receiver could be a gamble worth taking for a team without the pressure of having to win right away.

If Williams hits his stride, he would be a weapon for years to come on a team that is only building its foundation at this point.

#2. Kansas City Chiefs

From a team that’s rebuilding, we go to the AFC champions. The Kansas City Chiefs will once again need to acquire depth at wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown are free agents. There is also the possibility that Travis Kelce decides to retire.

Kansas City has two reliable receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Without much cap room, the Chiefs might let every other notable receiver walk, as they have other important free agents on defense.

The Chiefs have been able to get the most of receivers like Mecole Hardman and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Savion Williams could become a big target for Patrick Mahomes on third down. He would also add depth to the position while being a developmental prospect for Andy Reid’s attack.

#1. Houston Texans

No team was as unfortunate at wide receiver in 2024 as the Houston Texans. The team traded for Stefon Diggs in an attempt to challenge for the AFC title with a passing attack that already had Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz and quarterback phenom CJ Stroud.

Things didn’t run out as planned. Collins struggled with some injuries early in the season. Diggs and Dell were then lost for the year as the season went along. Now Diggs is entering free agency and Dell might not be ready in time to start the 2025 season.

With one of the best defenses in the NFL and a good, young quarterback, keeping Savion Williams in Texas would add depth and upside to the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.