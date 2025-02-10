Patrick Mahomes makes thoughts known on Travis Kelce's retirement after Super Bowl loss

After the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, many fans wondered if Travis Kelce might retire. The Chiefs quarterback, who is close to Kelce, has spoken about it. He said the decision is up to the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end, but he believes his teammate is still one of the best.

“I’ll let Travis make that decision on his own, man,” Patrick Mahomes said in a post-game conference as reported by E! News. “He’s given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch."

“He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it," the two-time NFL MVP added. "He always makes plays in the biggest moments, but it’s if he wants to put in that grind because it’s a grind to go out there and play 20 games and get to the Super Bowl. He’s done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”

Keeping Patrick Mahomes's statements in mind over uncertainty surrounding Travis Kelce's retirement, the Chiefs TE - who has been in the spotlight for football and his relationship with Taylor Swift - hasn’t said if he will retire.

Patrick Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce visibly frustrated after Chiefs’ 22-40 Super Bowl 2025 loss

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts on the sideline during the Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Credits: IMAGN)

Travis Kelce didn’t say much after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-40 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. He looked frustrated as he left the field, and many wondered if this was his last game.

The Chiefs struggled from the start, falling behind 24-0 before halftime. Kelce, usually a key player, couldn’t make a significant impact. He caught only four passes for 39 yards, mostly when the game was already out of reach.

When reporters asked him if he was retiring, Kelce didn’t answer. All he said was, "Have a good one, guys," before walking away.

Though he avoided the retirement talk, Travis Kelce was honest about the team’s poor performance.

“Couldn’t get it going offensively,” he said. “I mean, they just got after us on all three phases and then on top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense … dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call and executing them, there’s a lot that goes into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

With the season over and Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs forced to regroup, the spotlight shifts to Travis Kelce. If this was the end, it wasn’t how he or Kansas City fans had hoped it would go.

