SEC - Big Ten partnership gets big upvote from Penn State as James Franklin warns CFB for creating ruptures  

The SEC - Big Ten partnership is looking to correct some of the major issues plaguing college football.

The two conferences are taking a leadership role, and at least one of the coaches in the collaboration is not happy with the direction the sport is heading in. Penn State coach James Franklin said about the issues in college football currently:

"We're on a slippery slope. College football, as we've known it, is not coming back. I love the fact that the Big Ten and the SEC stepped up to have a leadership role, a significant leader leadership role, and are using their voices.

"We have some tremendous challenges right now in college athletics as a whole, specifically college football."

Franklin also discussed some of the issues happening in college football:

"It's not headed in a good direction. I don't think it's the right thing for players. When coaches went too far and limited where players could transfer and abused it, we went from one extreme to another. You can't tell me that it's good for student-athletes to transfer 3-4 times. Every time you transfer, the likelihood of graduating goes down.

"The ability to overcome adversity in college athletics is really important... A lot of the head coaching and coordinating positions have gone further and further away from what they signed up for. Everybody knew you had to recruit. All of these other things are taking you further and further away from coaching and development." h/t 247 Sports

It will be intriguing to see how the SEC - Big Ten partnership aids the sport.

Can the SEC - Big Ten partnership help college football advance in the right direction?

The partnership between the two biggest conferences in college athletics could lead to some big improvements but could also fail miserably.

The SEC and Big Ten could begin to act in their self-interests. However, they also are the main products, so their issues should be in the forefront as they draw the most eyeballs.

In theory, this should be a great thing for the sport, but there are some potential issues that could pop up. Nevertheless, the collaboration should help college football improve and head in the right direction.

