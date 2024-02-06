5 reasons why Big Ten SEC partnership could hurt NCAA forever

The Big Ten and SEC jointly announced a partnership between the two conferences on Friday to guide through the ever-changing nature of college athletics. However, if they were to gain power and prestige, this could hurt the NCAA going forward.

Let's look at some of the biggest hindrances this coalition could face and why it will be tough for college sports as a whole.

5 reasons why Big Ten-SEC partnership can hurt NCAA

#1. Serve in their own self-interest

One thing about this partnership is that it involves two top conferences controlling things. The obvious issues that plague the Big Ten and SEC will be addressed promptly, while problems surrounding the Big 12 and ACC will be pushed to the side.

#2. They're not the NCAA

While the NCAA is not considered as great, it has been an institution that controls the world of college athletics. It has a Rolodex of leading officials and contacts that the Big Ten and SEC leaders may not have readily available. What benefit do the ACC and the Big 12 have in this situation?

#3. What happens to the CFP?

If the Big Ten and SEC are the two decision-makers, why would they want to have a College Football Playoff over a self-serving playoff between the two conferences? Many fans think they will not care as much about the CFP, making it a bigger question mark for the decade-long playoff format.

#4. This could just be a flop

We saw this a few years ago when, in August 2021, the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten had a failed alliance. What is to say this does not turn out like that one did? That would just continue to prove the NCAA in itself will be a better governing body than a few conferences attempting to call the shots.

#5. What happens if they are worse than the NCAA?

This Big Ten-SEC partnership could happen, but sometimes the grass is not always greener. There are not many fans of the NCAA, but having the two biggest conferences leading things is tough.

What if the SEC and Big Ten leaders do not understand how to control a nation's worth of college athletics? It's not just one sport or school to be overlooking. Things can get very bad quickly.

