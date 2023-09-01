SEC football games to watch this weekend: TV Schedule, channel, time and live Stream | Week 1 college football

From the exciting scheduled SEC football games held this weekend come three matchups that are expected to steal the show. Fans believe that the SEC is the best conference in college football for a reason, and the SEC proves them right by raising the stakes for every matchup included in the conference.

So without wasting any more time, let's dive into the list of the SEC football games that will be held this weekend. All times are Eastern.

SEC football games held this weekend

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

September 2

GAME TIME CHANNEL Ball State at Kentucky 12:00 p.m. SECN Virginia vs 12 Tennessee (in Nashville, TN) 12:00 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 Western Carolina at Arkansas 1:00 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+ Mercer at 22 Ole Miss 2:00 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+ UMass at Auburn 3:30 p.m. ESPN Southeastern La. at Mississippi State 4:00 p.m. SECN UT Martin at 1 Georgia 6:00 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+ Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt 7:00 p.m. SECN+/ESPN+ New Mexico at 23 Texas A&M 7:00 p.m. ESPN Middle Tennessee at 4 Alabama 7:30 p.m. SECN 21 North Carolina vs South Carolina (in Charlotte, NC) 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3

September 3

GAME TIME CHANNEL 5 LSU vs 8 Florida State (in Orlando, FL) 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3

Which are the SEC football games this weekend you shouldn't miss?

Well, arguably, the biggest game of the entire schedule is LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando on Sunday.

The Tigers finished 10-4 overall last year, going 3-1 on the road. So their going to Orlando might not be that troublesome. LSU is fielding first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who looks to get his team off the ground running. As for the Seminoles, they're already coming off a strong win versus another SEC team. Although they have won as many games as LSU, this will not be a cakewalk for the Tigers in any way.

Next up on the must-see SEC football games this weekend is UNC going up against South Carolina. Although the Gamecocks are not a bad team, they've not been that good either. At the end of the day, though, they'll face a Tar Heels team that had a disappointing finish to 2022. Star QB Drake Maye, who had a good season, will be going up against Spencer Rattler.

Last but not least, we have Middle Tennessee going up against powerhouse Alabama. Experts expect the Crimson Tide to cruise to the victory line unless Nick Saban figures out how to stop the Blue Raiders from forcing turnovers (something Middle Tenn has been good at in the last two years). This can be a pretty interesting matchup.