College Football

SEC football games to watch this weekend: TV Schedule, channel, time and live Stream | Week 1 college football

By Jai Barnachia
Modified Sep 01, 2023 22:51 IST
Alabama Preview Football
Alabama Preview Football - Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson

From the exciting scheduled SEC football games held this weekend come three matchups that are expected to steal the show. Fans believe that the SEC is the best conference in college football for a reason, and the SEC proves them right by raising the stakes for every matchup included in the conference.

So without wasting any more time, let's dive into the list of the SEC football games that will be held this weekend. All times are Eastern.

SEC football games held this weekend

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

September 2

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

Ball State

at

Kentucky

12:00 p.m.

SECN

Virginia

vs

12

Tennessee

(in Nashville, TN)

12:00 p.m.

ABC/ESPN3

Western Carolina

at

Arkansas

1:00 p.m.

SECN+/ESPN+

Mercer

at

22

Ole Miss

2:00 p.m.

SECN+/ESPN+

UMass

at

Auburn

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Southeastern La.

at

Mississippi State

4:00 p.m.

SECN

UT Martin

at

1

Georgia

6:00 p.m.

SECN+/ESPN+

Alabama A&M

at

Vanderbilt

7:00 p.m.

SECN+/ESPN+

New Mexico

at

23

Texas A&M

7:00 p.m.

ESPN

Middle Tennessee

at

4

Alabama

7:30 p.m.

SECN

21

North Carolina

vs

South Carolina

(in Charlotte, NC)

7:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN3

September 3

GAME

TIME

CHANNEL

5

LSU

vs

8

Florida State

(in Orlando, FL)

7:30 p.m.

ABC/ESPN3

Which are the SEC football games this weekend you shouldn't miss?

Well, arguably, the biggest game of the entire schedule is LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando on Sunday.

The Tigers finished 10-4 overall last year, going 3-1 on the road. So their going to Orlando might not be that troublesome. LSU is fielding first-year head coach Brian Kelly, who looks to get his team off the ground running. As for the Seminoles, they're already coming off a strong win versus another SEC team. Although they have won as many games as LSU, this will not be a cakewalk for the Tigers in any way.

Next up on the must-see SEC football games this weekend is UNC going up against South Carolina. Although the Gamecocks are not a bad team, they've not been that good either. At the end of the day, though, they'll face a Tar Heels team that had a disappointing finish to 2022. Star QB Drake Maye, who had a good season, will be going up against Spencer Rattler.

Last but not least, we have Middle Tennessee going up against powerhouse Alabama. Experts expect the Crimson Tide to cruise to the victory line unless Nick Saban figures out how to stop the Blue Raiders from forcing turnovers (something Middle Tenn has been good at in the last two years). This can be a pretty interesting matchup.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...