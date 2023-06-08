Over the years, the SEC (The Southeastern Conference) has been known for some of the most legendary running backs in college football history. Herschel Walker was built like a tank, Bo Jackson electrified a nation, and Emmitt Smith was the bell cow for the Florida Gators.

Can any of the backs in the 2023 class stack up to these legends? It appears to be a down year at the position in the SEC, but players constantly emerge.

Let's take a look at the best backs in SEC for 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5) Jabari Small- Tennessee Volunteers

Jabari Small should have ample opportunities against light boxes with the vertical passing attack of Tennessee threatening defenses down the field. Small is quick as a hiccup and makes tacklers miss.

There seems to be a bit of a transition in Tennessee from the explosive passing game featuring Hendon Hooker and Jalin Hyatt to a more balanced attack. Expect Jabari Small to get more opportunities as a runner and receiver in 2023.

4) Re'Mahn Davis- Kentucky Wildcats

Re'Mahn Davis is taking his talents from Vanderbilt to Kentucky this season. Davis was the key cog in the Commodore's offense in 2022, rushing for over 1,000 yards.

The Kentucky offense will look entirely different with QB Will Levis and RB Chris Rodriguez off to the NFL. Davis should be the centerpiece of the Wildcats' offense. Whether they can develop a serviceable passing attack to keep defenses honest is another story.

3) Jase McClellan, Alabama Crimson Tide

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Jase McClellan enters his senior season with a less-than-stellar resume. McClellan arrived in Alabama with a lot of hype because of his natural gifts. Unfortunately for McClellan, he has had plenty of setbacks due to injuries.

McClellan enters 2023 as the leader of the Crimson Tide backfield, but he will have to hold off plenty of talented backs to stay on top. With Jahmyr Gibbs off to the NFL, this is a great opportunity for McClellan to end his collegiate career on a high note.

2) Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks

Ole Miss v Arkansas

You don't get the nickname "Rocket" unless you are a blur in the open field. Raheim Sanders is capable of taking the ball the distance on any given play. He is one of the more versatile backs in the country, showing his receiving chops with close to 300 yards in 2022.

Combined with QB KJ Jefferson, Sanders and Arkansas' running game can dominate. Playing under a new offensive coordinator provides some pause, but with players as talented as Sanders, it should be a smooth transition.

1) Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss v LSU

Quinshon Judkins will top many lists of the best backs in the SEC. No one anticipated Judkins breaking onto the SEC scene the way he did last season.

Judkins possesses the best blend of power and speed in the SEC, if not the country. Being an Alabama native, how Judkins got away from the Crimson Tide remains baffling.

He is the complete package, shining at the goal-line back with 16 TD runs in 2022. In Lane Kiffin's offense, Judkins should continue to have a featured role in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes