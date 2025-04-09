  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Set the tone. Kept the rhythm": College insider lauds Michigan's unsung hero amid Bryce Underwood's hype

"Set the tone. Kept the rhythm": College insider lauds Michigan's unsung hero amid Bryce Underwood's hype

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 09, 2025 23:42 GMT
&quot;Set the tone. Kept the rhythm&quot;: College Insider lauds Michigan
"Set the tone. Kept the rhythm": College Insider lauds Michigan's unsung hero amid Bryce Underwood's hype

The Michigan Wolverines are one year removed from their college football national championship game win over the Washington Huskies. The Wolverines captured the biggest title in collegiate football thanks to a well-curated roster coached to perfection by Jim Harbaugh.

Ad

However, following Harbaugh's departure and an exodus of key players to the NFL, the Wolverines ended the 2024 season with an 8-5 record. It was a mixed season for Sherrone Moore and his troops.

Ahead of the 2025 season, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell gave his props to the Michigan defense:

"(Freshman quarterback) Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense is super exciting, but the drummer of the football team has been the Michigan defense. They set the tone. Kept the rhythm, and kept the identity of what Michigan football is."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

The Michigan Wolverines had a stellar defensive cast in 2024. Draft-bound players like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart and Makari Paige stood out. A handful of these players will likely be selected in the first round of the upcoming draft, while the rest could hear their names called in later rounds.

The players helped set the tone in Moore's first season. Without them, it's hard to imagine the Wolverines even earning bowl-game eligibility with their existing crop of players. The program must find a way to replace them ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad
Ad

What's next for Bryce Underwood and Michigan?

Bryce Underwood was the crown recruit for the Michigan Wolverines football team. The 2005 consensus No. 1 high school football player in the country chose Michigan over an array of offers from collegiate football powerhouses. Underwood was born and raised in Michigan, so there's the potential for a feel-good theme throughout his college football career.

Underwood is battling to be a freshman starter in Sherrone Moore's offense. The Belleville (Michigan) High School product has impressed coaches with his arm talent in spring practice, which is a step in the right direction. Underwood is expected to be one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in the country when the regular season begins.

The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their second season under Sherrone Moore. The program is looking to get back into playoff contention, especially after a forgettable 2024 season. Next up is figuring out their playing squad for the season and putting the finishing touches on the regular season preparations.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी