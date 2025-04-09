"Set the tone. Kept the rhythm": College insider lauds Michigan's unsung hero amid Bryce Underwood's hype

The Michigan Wolverines are one year removed from their college football national championship game win over the Washington Huskies. The Wolverines captured the biggest title in collegiate football thanks to a well-curated roster coached to perfection by Jim Harbaugh.

However, following Harbaugh's departure and an exodus of key players to the NFL, the Wolverines ended the 2024 season with an 8-5 record. It was a mixed season for Sherrone Moore and his troops.

Ahead of the 2025 season, On3 analyst J.D. PicKell gave his props to the Michigan defense:

"(Freshman quarterback) Bryce Underwood and the Michigan offense is super exciting, but the drummer of the football team has been the Michigan defense. They set the tone. Kept the rhythm, and kept the identity of what Michigan football is."

The Michigan Wolverines had a stellar defensive cast in 2024. Draft-bound players like Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart and Makari Paige stood out. A handful of these players will likely be selected in the first round of the upcoming draft, while the rest could hear their names called in later rounds.

The players helped set the tone in Moore's first season. Without them, it's hard to imagine the Wolverines even earning bowl-game eligibility with their existing crop of players. The program must find a way to replace them ahead of the 2025 season.

What's next for Bryce Underwood and Michigan?

Bryce Underwood was the crown recruit for the Michigan Wolverines football team. The 2005 consensus No. 1 high school football player in the country chose Michigan over an array of offers from collegiate football powerhouses. Underwood was born and raised in Michigan, so there's the potential for a feel-good theme throughout his college football career.

Underwood is battling to be a freshman starter in Sherrone Moore's offense. The Belleville (Michigan) High School product has impressed coaches with his arm talent in spring practice, which is a step in the right direction. Underwood is expected to be one of the youngest starting quarterbacks in the country when the regular season begins.

The Michigan Wolverines are preparing for their second season under Sherrone Moore. The program is looking to get back into playoff contention, especially after a forgettable 2024 season. Next up is figuring out their playing squad for the season and putting the finishing touches on the regular season preparations.

