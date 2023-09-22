Shedeur Sanders college offers: What colleges did Deion Sanders' son receive offers from? 

Coach Prime's quarterback son Shedeur Sanders has been turning heads in the college football world. Coming out of high school as a four-star prospect, the recent years have seen this young QB prodigy become one of the headline-grabbing subjects during college football games.

Shedeur Sanders initially attended Trinity Christian School, where he led the team to three Texas State titles as a quarterback. Coach Prime was the offensive coordinator of the school then. He showed promise right from his early days which led to several top colleges coming forward to offer this young prodigy a scholarship.

Initially, when Shedeur was eligible to be a part of the college football world, he received offers from several programs. These included offers from top-notch teams like Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UTEP and others. He also received an offer from his father's alma mater, Florida State.

Where did Shedeur Sanders begin his college football journey?

In the beginning, the quarterback committed to play for the Florida Atlantic and begin his college football journey. However, when Jackson State announced Deion Sanders as their head coach in 2020, Shedeur decided to go ahead and play for his father in Jackson State instead.

He enrolled in the program in 2021 and was immediately named the starting quarterback for that fall season. Shedeur Sanders did not disappoint in his debut, as he went on to put up 3,231 passing yards and 30 passing touchdowns in his first year for Jackson State. His incredible performance led to him being named the SWAC Freshman of the Year and also the recipient of the Jerry Rice Award.

The young quarterback was once again named the starting QB for Jackson State last year. He went on to record 3,732 passing yards and 40 passing touchdowns and was selected for the SWAC All-First team. He also won SWAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Shedeur Sanders followed his father to play for Colorado

After the 2022 season, Coach Prime decided to take up the job of head coach with the Buffs. That is when Shedeur also decided to enter the transfer portal, which led to him joining his father in Colorado and being a part of the mission to turn the fortunes of the program.

He was named the starting quarterback for the Buffs ahead of this season. And in just three games, Shedeur Sanders is one of the names that is considered while talking about the 2023 Heisman Award.

So far, he has racked up 1,251 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns in three games for the Buffs. And it will be interesting to see if he continues to perform at his peak as the season continues.