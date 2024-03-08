"Shitdeur barely cracks the top 15": Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders scorched by fans over CFB analyst's top 10 QB list

Barstool Sports host Brandon Walker recently released his list of top 10 quarterbacks, and Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur was ranked at the bottom position.

Sanders took to X to express his disagreement with Walker’s list, implying that he deserved to be higher than some of the QBs who were ranked above him.

Meanwhile, Colorado Buffaloes feels the heat as fans dissect CFB analyst's top 10 QB rankings. They reacted to a post from College Football U on Instagram.

"Shitdeur barely cracks the top 15,” a fan commented. “Someone pls send him a drug test.”

Here are other reactions:

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive 2023 season

Walker placed Sanders at the 10th spot despite the latter having a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him throw for over 3,230 yards (completed 69.3% of his passes) and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Sanders will look to prove Walker wrong on the field next season, and lead Colorado to a better record than the 4-8 finish they had last year under his father’s coaching.

