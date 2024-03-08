  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Shitdeur barely cracks the top 15": Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders scorched by fans over CFB analyst's top 10 QB list

"Shitdeur barely cracks the top 15": Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders scorched by fans over CFB analyst's top 10 QB list

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 08, 2024 10:16 IST
Colorado v UCLA
Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes

Barstool Sports host Brandon Walker recently released his list of top 10 quarterbacks, and Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur was ranked at the bottom position.

Sanders took to X to express his disagreement with Walker’s list, implying that he deserved to be higher than some of the QBs who were ranked above him.

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

Meanwhile, Colorado Buffaloes feels the heat as fans dissect CFB analyst's top 10 QB rankings. They reacted to a post from College Football U on Instagram.

"Shitdeur barely cracks the top 15,” a fan commented. “Someone pls send him a drug test.”
Screenshot via Instagram
Screenshot via Instagram

Here are other reactions:

Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram
Screenshot, via Instagram Screenshot
Screenshot, via Instagram Screenshot

Shedeur Sanders had an impressive 2023 season

Walker placed Sanders at the 10th spot despite the latter having a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him throw for over 3,230 yards (completed 69.3% of his passes) and 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions.

Sanders will look to prove Walker wrong on the field next season, and lead Colorado to a better record than the 4-8 finish they had last year under his father’s coaching.

Also Read: $1.1M NIL-valued Shilo Sanders calls out dad Deion Sanders over disregarding Shedeur's foul language: "He act like he don't hear nothing"

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?