Deion Sanders got called out by son Shilo for favoring younger brother Shedeur. In the latest video from Well Off Media, the Colorado Buffaloes safety talked about how his head coach dad acts when the brothers use foul-language words in front of him.

Both Shilo and Shedeur have been playing under Coach since his Jackson State days. They followed him to Colorado when he took over the program after the 2022 season and became an integral part of the team on either side of the ball. But the safety isn't happy with his dad favoring the quarterback brother when it comes to using cuss words.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders had to say while calling out his dad and head coach Deion Sanders.

“Bro, everytime Shedeur cusses dad just be like….he actually act like he don't hear nothing. But he hear me everytime,” Shilo said in the video.

Shilo has been an important part of the Colorado defense, winning the hearts of the fans with his daring plays on the field. Off it, he has tasted equal success with his NIL valuation touching $1.1 million, according to On3.

He recently signed a huge deal with $5.6 billion worth company ‘The North Face’. Before that, he had announced a deal with Nike, joining hands with the sports giant that his dad has also been a part of. While his NIL valuation is less than that of his brother, Shilo would be proud of the way his career has panned out till now.

Shedeur Sanders thought dad Deion Sanders was hard on him

While Shilo Sanders thinks Deion favors Shedeur by ignoring his foul language, the QB once said that he was hard on him. This comment goes back to when Shedeur was still a high school athlete. According to him, Coach Prime acted like he wasn't playing for a high school team but rather in the NFL.

“I’ll be able to handle any coach if I can handle my dad. He acts like I’m an NFL player,” Shedeur had said at the time.

Only Coach Prime can settle the debate that has ensued.

