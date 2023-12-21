SMU vs Boston College Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 28 | Fenway Bowl

The SMU Mustangs will play the Boston College Eagles on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. ET in the Fenway Bowl.

SMU (11-2) is coming off a 26-14 win over Tulane to win the AAC Championship. Boston College (6-6) ended their season on a three-game losing streak.

SMU vs Boston College: Game Details

Matchup: SMU Mustangs (11-2) vs Boston College (8-6)

Date & Time: Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

SMU vs Boston College: Betting Odds

Spread

SMU -10.5 (-110)

Boston College +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

SMU -395

Boston College +310

Total

Over 50 (-110)

Under 50 (-110)

SMU vs Boston College: Picks

The SMU Mustangs have most of their starters playing in the Fenway Bowl, and in this game, take running back Jaylan Knighton to go over his rushing yards. Knighton is averaging 86.33 yards per game in his last three games, not including a game in which he only got three carries. The Eagles are giving up 187.2 rushing yards per game this season, as that has been their Achilles heel on defense.

Meanwhile, Boston College is led by dual-threat quarterback Thomas Castellanos, but he does struggle with turnovers as he forces the ball to try and make a play. Castellanos has thrown an interception in seven of his last eight games and has thrown a total of 11. Meanwhile, SMU has recorded an interception in four of their previous five games, so take Castellanos to throw an interception here.

SMU vs Boston College: Head-to-head

SMU and Boston College will be playing for the first time in the Fenway Bowl.

Players not playing in Fenway Bowl

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL draft or transfer portal, and the Fenway Bowl is no different.

SMU

SMU vs Boston College: Prediction

Boston College enters the Fenway Bowl with some struggles as the Eagles have lost three in a row, and their defense has been lousy, which is a problem against this SMU Mustangs offense.

Despite winning the AAC, SMU still has the bulk of their starters playing, and the Mustangs should get out to an early lead and cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: SMU wins by 14+.

