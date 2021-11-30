Spencer Rattler enters transfer portal: What's next for Oklahoma QB?

Spencer Rattler was once viewed as one of the top two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft after having a great run with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2020.

Rattler was expected to be a Heisman finalist in 2021. But he found himself benched in favor of a freshman, and finishing the season with just 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Rattler's Heisman hopes were diminished, and his NFL draft stock plummeted out of the first round.

Spencer Rattler could have still declared for the draft or stayed for his senior year with Oklahoma and salvage his legacy. Instead, Rattler announced his entry into the transfer portal for 2022 on Monday.

What's next for Spencer Rattler after entering transfer portal?

Rattler could have left Oklahoma for not wanting to chance losing out to Caleb Williams next season or from Lincoln Riley abandoning the Sooners to join USC. Either way, it's clear that Spencer Rattler will not be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is the right choice for him at this point.

He has shown talent on the field, but needs another great season to rally back to being a projected first-round pick. Depending on where Rattler lands next, he has a good shot at being a preseason Heisman candidate again and on being a first-round pick for 2023.

Life comes at you fast man. August 2021: Storyline: Oklahoma favorite to win national title, Spencer Rattler Heisman favorite and projected 1st round pick. November 2021: Storyline: Riley to USC, Rattler to the portal after being benched by a freshman. Life comes at you fast man.

That's the next question to ask...where will Spencer Rattler play next season? Ole Miss seems like a top contender right now, as they are establishing themselves as a rising program, with Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral leaving for the NFL Draft.

There would be little competition for Rattler at Ole Miss. At South Carolina, Rattler could rejoin Shane Beamer, who was with the Sooners from 2018-2020. Beamer went 6-6 in his first season as a head coach, and could help fix Rattler's issues.

Oregon have a great offensive line for Rattler to work behind, and the Ducks have enough weapons to help the quarterback be relevant again. Penn State is a well-established program as well. They are losing their starter after this season, but don't expect Rattler to join Lincoln Riley in USC.

Losing out on the Heisman next season wouldn't make 2022 a failed campaign for Spencer Rattler. But he has to avoid getting benched again and has to prove to NFL scouts that he can come through in big moments, and that his 2020 season wasn't a fluke. He will need to have his best season in college next year in order to find himself as a first-round pick again, though.

