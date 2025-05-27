“Spent too much time on TV” - Colin Cowherd calls out Deion Sanders for Shedeur's slide while praising Manning family for Arch’s rise

Shedeur Sanders's infamous NFL draft slide invited many explanations from different circles in the world of football. Despite being projected as a top 5 pick going into the draft, he slid out of the first four rounds and ended up going to the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round as the 144th overall pick.

While some people blamed his attitude, others attributed it to Deion Sanders's bold statements to the media about not letting his son go to certain teams.

While discussing Coach Prime's potential responsibility in Shedeur's situation, Colin Cowherd applauded how the Manning family has adopted an opposite approach with Arch Manning. Cowherd even highlighted the Manning family's stance as a framework on what to do to improve your draft stock.

He said on "Herd" on 27th May:

"Watching the NFL draft this year on both ESPN and the NFL Network was maddening. 'I can't understand why he's dropping, what in the world is happening!' Dad (Deion Sanders) is happening. That's why I like the tac that Arch Manning and his family is doing. They're staying in the shadows. That's where all the real power is in life."

"Get out in the sun and get burned. Deion was in the sun. Deion spent too much time on television talking. Doesn't mean Dion's a bad guy. He's a great recruiter. He's done wonderful things for Colorado. He's an all-time great player. But I have said this over and over, and I will repeat it, 'Dads stop talking. Nobody cares.' Quarterback dad has become a pageant mom. You're hurt in the right place, you have good intent. You are hurting your sons."

Cowherd's sentiments have been echoed by many NFL voices. Boomer Esiason has been the most vocal in declaring that the team owners actually asked their management to avoid drafting Shedeur early in the draft.

However, other explanations on the debacle have also gained traction. Many have attributed Shedeur's treatment to racism. On the other hand, some have pointed out that Shedeur's appointment on the roster might pave the way for Deion Sanders getting a nod for the head coaching job. That could be a reason why many coaches passed on Shedeur.

Whatever may be the case, Sanders will certainly have a chip on his shoulder to prove himself in the NFL. He would be eager to show all the teams that they made a mistake by snubbing him.

Shedeur Sanders weighs in on the hatred he gets because of his dad

Shedeur Sanders has been under the spotlight for various reasons throughout his career, be it for his iconic watch celebration or his jersey number being retired at Colorado.

The Browns QB has previously talked about how difficult it is being a star's son. He reiterated his thoughts on the situation in the Browns minicamp earlier this month:

"They don’t care about other people’s opinion of you. They go based off their own. 99% of hatred (directed at me) is toward Pops (Coach Prime). And then I am just his son... But (the children) didn’t grow up in an era to where they watched him play."

Deion Sanders and Shedeur ended their last season at Colorado together with a record of 9-4, one of the best the program has seen in the recent past.

