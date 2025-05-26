Deion Sanders fires back with 1-word message refuting reports of Shedeur Sanders buying $500K Rolls-Royce

Shedeur Sanders may be cruising into the NFL spotlight, but Deion Sanders slammed the brakes on one viral rumor.

After a YouTube video from Deion Sanders Jr. showed off an olive green Rolls-Royce earlier on Monday, the internet speculated that Shedeur had dropped $500,000 on the luxury automobile.

However, Coach Prime wasn’t having it. He fired back on X with a one-word takedown:

“LIES!”

Shedeur hasn’t confirmed whether the new Rolls-Royce belongs to him. But fans know the rookie QB is no stranger to flexing—he had a custom black-and-gold Rolls during his Colorado days and threw a draft party featuring a suitcase stuffed with $1 million in cash.

Now with the Browns, the 23-year-old inked a four-year, $4.6 million deal, including a $447K signing bonus. Coach Prime's son is battling it out on the field with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for QB1.

Former NFL WR gives his take on Shedeur Sanders' criticism

Shedeur Sanders slid to No. 144 in the 2025 NFL draft, and critics came out in full force. But Chad Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, says the issue isn’t with Shedeur—it’s with the people judging him.

“The young folks really don't have a problem with it. They enjoy him. It's the older folks in general that's doing all the hating, and yes some of the hate does come from his father but also some of the hate is going to come from him and what he's been able to accomplish,” Johnson said on Monday on an episode of "The Nightcap."

Sanders, now with the Browns, has faced heat for his confidence, glitzy draft party and social media presence. However, Johnson shut down the “cockiness” label saying:

“So far what people mistake for arrogance or cockiness which is merely confidence which is all he's showing. Some people don't like that. They want you to be humble.”

The former Bengals receiver also pointed out the double standard in how quarterbacks are expected to act:

“I hope he doesn’t change anything. Put your head down... change the quarterback position.”

The debate about Shedeur Sanders and whether he can walk the talk will continue. Only when he takes the field will a correct assessment of his quality be made.

