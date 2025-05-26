Former Browns rival calls out Shedeur Sanders' "double standard" treatment days after "hate" comment from rookie

Shedeur Sanders became the story of the 2025 NFL Draft when he drastically fell to the fifth round, No. 144 overall in the selection process. Since then, fans and analysts alike have tried to understand what happened and why one of the most talented QB's dropped so far after being consistently projected as a top ten overall pick.
Former NFL player Chad Johnson recently discussed the situation and made clear that he thought that the younger generation doesn't seem to have a problem with Sanders, it appears to be the older generation who does.
"The young folks really don't have a problem with it. They enjoy him. It's the older folks in general that's doing all the hating, and yes some of the hate does come from his father but also some of the hate is going to come from him and what he's been able to accomplish. So far what people mistake for arrogance or cockiness which is merely confidence which is all he's showing. Some people don't like that. They want you to be humble..."
Johnson then continued by highlighting how he does not want Sanders to change the way he plays or carries himself.
"He's a quarterback, the quarterback position is supposed to carry themselves a certain way... It's a double standard but it is what it is. I hope he doesn't change anything, just put his head down, do the work you need to do, and handle your business and change the quarterback position which hasn't been good for the Browns consistently in a very very long time." (01:05) Johnson said.
Will Shedeur Sanders start for the Cleveland Browns in 2025?
Sanders appears to be in a competitive QB battle for the starting role in Cleveland alongside Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. At this time, head coach Kevin Stefanski has made clear that no decision about who will start in 2025 has been made, despite recent rumors that Sanders was the No. 3 or No. 4 QB on the depth chart.
As a result, many analysts are expecting this to be a fluid situation throughout the offseason and remain one to watch as the 2025 season quickly approaches. According to Bet365, Sanders currently has the third best odds (+350) to be starting for Cleveland on opening day this year, behind Flacco and Pickett.
