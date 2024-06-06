Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has one of the most talented quarterback rooms in college football. The Longhorns coach boasts the services of returning star quarterback Quinn Ewers and the former five-star prospect Arch Manning in his quarterback room.

In 2023, during an episode of "Bussin With The Boys," Sarkisian revealed his strategy to train the quarterbacks in his team and highlighted the philosophy he has used since his playing days.

"I was never the most physically gifted player right? I didn't have the biggest arm, I am not the tallest guy so I had to play the game up here you know. I had to know our offense so well, I had to know defenses so well and how plays were going to work predicated off the defenses we were gonna get, that's how we teach the game," Steve Sarkisian said.

"We try to teach the game beyond just knowing how to run our plays but how do they fit with the defense we're gonna get. But at the end of the day we try to get these guys to understand like your journey is your journey, focus on what you need to do and not get so caught up in what the guy next to you is doing."

Steve Sarkisian deals with his quarterback room

The Texas Longhorns might have the strongest and deepest quarterback room in college football with the availability of both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, but it could quickly become a headache for coach Steve Sarkisian.

Ever since Manning stepped foot on campus, Sarkisian has been under pressure to play him with fans baying to see more of the quarterback who hails from the notable football family.

During an episode of "The Late Kick" with analyst Josh Pate, Sarkisian was diplomatic in his discussion of the quarterback options at his disposal.

"Having Quinn back for a third year is huge," Steve Sarkisian said. "Watching his growth and maturation over three years has been incredible. Just looking at Arch from Year 1 to Year 2, and then we have a young player in Trey Owens who we think is going to be a really good player as well.

"We like the room. Knock on wood, you hope you don't have to go to all those guys on the depth chart. But a year ago, we did, and we were able to win a couple of games with a backup quarterback starting."

Whether or not a deep quarterback room will prove to be a blessing or a curse for coach Steve Sarkisian will only be apparent during the season when the pressure is at its highest.