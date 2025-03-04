Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian's wife, is popularly known as the "First Lady of Texas Football" and is lauded for her fashionable gameday outfits for herself and the Longhorns head coach.

Loreal is a philanthropist and a wardrobe stylist who inspires thousands of fans and gives them chic fashion tips and tricks.

The Longhorns head coach's wife loves appreciating iconic fashion moments from the industry; recently, she went gaga over Taylor Swift's stunning red outfit at the Grammy's and also analyzed other celebrities' fits.

After the 97th annual Oscars Awards, Loreal took time to offer insight into various celebrity outfits, including those of Demi Moore, Halle Berry, Lily-Rose Depp, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

"Her bold choice not only paid homage to @muglerofficial iconic designs but also reaffirmed her status as a fashion trendsetter, seamlessly blending archival fashion with contemporary allure."

"@kendalljenner in this elegant sheer black lace gown from Thierry Mugler's Spring/Summer 1992 collection, featuring a high neckline, bell sleeves, and a thigh-high slit that showcased her statuesque figure." Loreal wrote.

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gushes over Kendall Jenner's latest look (Image via @LorealSarkisian)

Loreal also gushed over Kendall's sister, Kim Kardashian's white poofy gown:

"@kimkardashian in a custom white @balenciaga Haute Couture gown. The strapless dress featured a structured corset top with ruching and a voluminous ball gown skirt crafted from crinkled Tyvek material, giving it a modern, textured look. Kim complemented the look with minimal makeup, embracing the evening's trend of understated."

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, opens up about the hardest part of being a head coach's partner

Being a head coach is among the toughest jobs in the world. It requires a lot of time and energy for coaching, recruiting, planning and other tasks.

During one of her Q&As on Instagram, Loreal Sarkisian was asked what is the hardest part of being a head coach's wife, to which she replied:

“Having͏ been a coach͏ and athlet͏e myself, " Loreal wrote. "I totally get the demand of the job. Especial͏ly with him be͏ing a h͏ead co͏ac͏h.͏ It doesn’t bother me. ͏I ͏am a͏ very͏ bus͏y͏ wo͏man ͏with my ͏own brand a͏nd businesses, s͏o͏ sometimes it has been d͏ifficult to navigate bot͏h since it’͏s all s͏o d͏emand͏ing. But ͏we do a good ͏job at supporting one another, so͏ it wo͏rks.”

Steve Sarkisian and Loreal got married in 2020 and recently went through turmoil when they announced they were mutually filing for divorce; as the season progressed, they made up and got back together.

