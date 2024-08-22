Steve Spurrier picks powerhouse program to take home the SEC title, and it's not Florida or Georgia 

Steve Spurrier is a college football legend and one of the few people to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a football player and head coach. Spurrier is also a seven-time SEC Coach of the Year winner and one of the most renowned voices in collegiate football.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, Spurrier has tipped the Alabama Crimson Tide to take home the SEC title.

Here's a video of what the 2005 FWAA First-Year Coach of the Year had to say:

Alabama begin post-Saban era in 2024-25 season

Steve Spurrier is counting on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama to go all the way and repeat as SEC champions in 2024. The Crimson Tide won the conference in 2023, beating the Georgia Bulldogs in the title game.

That turned out to be Nick Saban's last SEC title as the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He later retired from coaching in January 2024. The Crimson Tide is set to enter a new era without the most successful head coach in modern college football history.

Kalen DeBoer enters his first year as Alabama Crimson Tide head coach

Kalen DeBoer was chosen to lead Alabama in the post-Nick Saban era. Before joining 'Bama, DeBoer was the coach of the Washington Huskies, guiding the program to the 2023 national championship game, where they narrowly lost to the Michigan Wolverines. DeBoer was then poached by the Crimson Tide and entrusted with perhaps the most prominent job in American college sports.

Kalen DeBoer inherits a stacked Alabama squad that possesses many of the players who won the 2023 SEC title. The program will be led by returning quarterback Jalen Milroe and is stacked with numerous NFL-caliber prospects.

Steve Spurrier might be right that the Crimson Tide will bring home the SEC title next season. However, it will undoubtedly be challenging, as the SEC is arguably the hardest conference in college football.

Do you think the Alabama Crimson Tide will win the SEC title next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

