"Surgery went great" - Michigan OL Zak Zinter shares latest update on leg injury from hospital

After Michigan's 30-24 victory over Ohio State, fans received good news about Zak Zinter's surgery. Michigan's offensive lineman is on the recovery road following successful surgery to fix his tibia and fibula.

Zinter sustained the injury in the third quarter of the game against the Buckeyes when his left leg got caught in the crossfire in an attempt to block the opponent and allow his signal caller, J.J. McCarthy, to fire his pass to tight end AJ Barner.

Immediately after the incident, Michigan players called for medical assistance as Zinter was carted off. The Michigan community rallied behind him, chanting "Let's Go Zak" as he was carted off the field. He was taken straight to the hospital, where he received treatment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Zak Zinter shares surgery update from the hospital

The news of the surgery was shared directly by Zinter from his hospital bed, as he expressed gratitude for his team and optimism for a comeback. In a post on Instagram, Zinter said:

"Surgery went great, Love TEAM 144!! Thanks for having my back boys and finishing strong! I’ll be back better than ever. See you in Indy!”

“Thank you for all the messages and prayers! Will try to get back to everyone when I can. Huge shoutout to my teammates, coaches, trainers, Dr’s, and staff of UM Football & UM Hospital & always the great Michigan Faithful! Forever Go Blue!"

Interim coach Sherrone Moore acknowledged the difficulty but remains hopeful for Zinter's future in football.

"When you're around a player for four years, or you're just around all these guys in general, you don't want to see any of them get hurt in any way. And it was hard, especially a kid of his caliber on and off the field," Moore said.

Michigan will miss Zinter for the rest of the season as they strive for a national title. Zak Zinter is not only an asset to the Wolverines but also a potential first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

The road to recovery may be challenging, but the positive spirit of Zak Zinter has set the tone for a stronger return.