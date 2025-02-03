TCU football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Sonny Dykes has in the Class of 2025

The TCU Horned Frogs had a decent 2024 season, going 9-4 and winning the New Mexico Bowl. It was Sonny Dykes' third season as the head coach of TCU.

Dykes led TCU to the national championship in his first season before going 5-7 in its second season, but heading into 2025, TCU has had a good recruiting class.

TCU football recruiting: Top 3 freshmen

Terry Shelton, WR

TCU doesn't have any five-star recruits, but its top recruit is four-star receiver Terry Shelton.

Shelton is the 76th-ranked prospect in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports, and is the 12th-ranked wide receiver.

Shelton is from Texas and in 2023, he recorded 32 receptions for 629 yards and eight TDs.

Chad Woodfork, EDGE

The second-best high school recruit that Sonny Dykes and TCU landed was Chad Woodfork, a four-star EDGE rusher.

Woodfork was the 144th-ranked prospect and the 15th-ranked EDGE rusher in the class, according to 247Sports. He's 6-foot-4, 220lbs.

In 2023, Woodfork recorded 33 tackles, nine TFL, three sacks, two forced fumbles and three forced fumbles. He's from Humble, Texas.

Adam Schobel, QB

The third-ranked high school recruit that TCU landed was quarterback Adam Schobel.

Schobel is a four-star recruit in the class of 2025 while being the 162nd-ranked player and 16th-ranked quarterback.

Schobel is from Texas and in 2023, he led Columbus to a 12-1 record as he threw for 2,405 yards, 30 TDs and four INTs.

The full TCU 2025 signing class is as follows:

Adam Schobel; QB; 6-4.5; 190; 4 stars (Columbus HS / Columbus)

Terry Shelton; WR; 6-4; 200; 4 stars (Ranchview HS / Carrollton)

Ed Small; WR; 5-11.5; 205; 4 stars (Anderson HS / Austin)

Micah Strickland; CB; 6-0; 175; 4 stars (Brownsboro HS / Brownsboro)

Chad Woodfork; Edge; 6-4; 220; 4 stars (Summer Creek HS / Humble)

Keylan Abrams; LB; 6-0; 195; 3 stars (DeSoto HS / DeSoto)

Joseph Albright; S; 5-10; 160; 3 stars (Westfield HS / Houston)

Dillon Arkansas; LB; 6-1; 190; 3 stars (Ryan HS / Denton)

Perry Cole; DL; 6-3; 290; 3 stars (Trinity Valley CC / Athens)

Jon Denman; RB; 5-10; 193; 3 stars (Palestine HS / Palestine)

Floyd Guidry; DL; 6-1; 275; 3 stars (Spring HS / Spring)

Sam Haley; LB; 6-3; 220; 3 stars (Ensworth HS / Nashville, TN)

Jacobe Hayes; WR; 5-10; 170; 3 stars (Mansfield HS/Mansfield)

Gil Jackson; CB; 6-2.5; 185; 3 stars (Ridge Point HS / Missouri City)

Cameron Jamerson; ATH; 6-0; 170; 3 stars (Shadow Creek HS / Pearland)

Dane Jones; WR; 5-11; 170; 3 stars (Ridge Point HS / Missouri City)

Jackson Jones; OT; 6-7; 290; 3 stars (Pine HS / Franklinton, LA)

Jared Martin; Edge; 6-3; 210; 3 stars (Central HS / El Centro, CA)

Jonah Martinez; CB; 6-1; 180; Unrated (Long Beach City College / Long Beach, CA)

Kelten Mickell; DL; 6-2; 300; 3 stars (Jones College / Ellisville, MS)

Mason Peterson; TE; 6-4; 220; 3 stars (Dickinson HS / Dickinson)

Kilian Registe; IOL; 6-5.5; 300; 3 stars (Keller HS / Keller)

John Schobel; Edge; 6-4; 215; 3 stars (Columbus HS / Columbus)

Logan Schram; OT; 6-6; 328; 3 stars (Boerne HS / Boerne)

Julius Simms; S; 6-2; 190; 3 stars (Whitehouse HS / Whitehouse)

Witten Van Hoy; OT; 6-7; 305; 3 stars (Benton HS / Benton, LA)

Brody Whatley; DL; 6-4; 265; 3 stars (Neville HS / Monroe, LA)

Anthony Williams; Edge; 6-3; 190; 3 stars (Shadow Creek HS / Pearland)

Kollin Collier; S; 6-0; 185; Unrated; (Hutchinson C.C. / Hutchinson, KS)

