Tennessee Starting QB Predictions: Who will start for the Volunteers in 2023? Exploring Vol's QB depth chart

With Hendon Hooker now in the NFL, the Tennessee Volunteers have an opening at their quarterback position. There is going to be some competition to fill the void as it seems to be a two-man race to be under center.

Head coach Josh Heupel knew this day would come and now has a chance to really keep his foot on the gas pedal with the correct decision here.

Last season, the Tennessee Volunteers finished 11-2 and barely missed the College Football Playoffs as the sixth-ranked team. Instead, they won the Orange Bowl over the Clemson Tigers 31-14. With the Vols being in an enviable position as a program, who is going to be the starting quarterback when the games count?

Will the Tennessee Volunteers go with Joe Milton or Nico Iamaleava?

The two quarterbacks that are in a position to battle for the spot are Joe Milton and Nico Iamaleava. Both have traits that can really benefit the team, but only one will be starting while the other one holds a clipboard on the sidelines when the offense takes the field.

Joe Milton has a ton of experience as this will be his sixth collegiate season combining his time with the Michigan Wolverines and the Tennessee Volunteers. However, he has never really been handed the keys to be a starter as he is 171-of-296 (57.8 completion percentage) for 2,540 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions in college.

He has drawn comparisons to former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett for his age, as he will be 24 years old when the Vols next take the field.

He has knowledge of the playbook and the culture around this Tennessee program and should be in a great spot to start.

Nico Iamaleava is a true freshman that has a lot of promise. He was considered to be the second-best quarterback in the 2023 class, only behind Arch Manning. In the 2021 high school season, Iamaleava dominated and showed poise in the pocket as he finished the season with 33 touchdowns to just one interception.

Building the program around the freshman quarterback is something that can really be a great idea.

There really is an argument for either player to be taking first-team snaps going into Week 1 of the college football season. However, the Tennessee Volunteers are built to be a contender for a College Football Playoff spot this season, and starting a true freshman does not scream confidence.

However, having him essentially learn how a veteran quarterback prepares and practices will prepare Iamaleava to be the starting quarterback down the line. For now, Joe Milton will likely be the man throwing passes when the season begins.

