Who is Joe Milton? Hometown, college, age, family and more about Tennessee QB

Joe Milton has had quite the journey in his college football career. Milton has played in eight games this season for the Tennessee Volunteers. He will be the starting quarterback for the Volunteers when they face the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl.

Hendon Hooker will miss the game after suffering a torn ACL injury versus South Carolina last month.

Milton started out playing for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines. He played in 13 games in his three seasons with the Wolverines. The quarterback threw for 1,194 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Milton also rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback entered the transfer portal in February and landed with Tennessee in April.

Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel spoke on Joe Milton being a backup all season to Hooker and about his talent.

Heupel said:

“Joe has been great all season long. I think it’s a unique story in today’s atmosphere inside of college football that someone is that talented and has had some success at the quarterback position, ends up being moved to the No. 2 spot, sees that there’s value and the staff cares about me, the staff can help develop me."

With Hooker looking ahead to next year's NFL Draft, it presents an opportunity for Milton to be a full-time starting quarterback next season.

Where is Joe Milton from?

The Volunteers quarterback is from Pahokee, Florida, which is about two hours from Miami.

Which high school did Milton play for?

Milton attended Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida. In three seasons with Olympia, Milton threw for 3,975 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.

Who are Joe Milton's parents?

Milton's mother is named Deshea Boise. The identity of his father is unknown.

How many siblings does Joe Milton have?

The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback has four siblings.

Milton's NFL draft eligibility: When can Tennessee QB declare for NFL draft?

The quarterback has one year of eligibility left and could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft or stay for another season at Tennessee. At the latest, Milton will be ready for the 2024 Draft.

