Former Florida Gators head coach Urban Meyer is impressed by the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back National titles and are ranked number one after two weeks of the 2023 college football season. Although Georgia hasn't faced any tough opponents till now, there is no denying the Bulldogs are in the middle of a dynasty.

With Georgia not having the best strength of schedule right now, Meyer says that leaves the door open for other teams to make a case for the top seed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, he says until Georgia gets beat, they are the current top in college football. On the recent episode of "Urban's Take with Tim May," he said,

“I think Georgia is the man until you beat the man. That’s your back-to-back national champion. I remember that happened to us when we won a national title, we were probably ranked higher than we should have been for a while. So, I don’t follow all that closely because the rankings right now don’t matter, but I just think you’re the man until you get beat by the man and Georgia has not lost."

Although Meyer says Georgia is the man until they are beaten, he added that Michigan and Texas are closing the gap on them.

Texas is coming off a road upset win over Alabama, and Meyer believes the Longhorns are the best team on paper.

“No one asked me my vote, but my vote would be Texas number one... Top to bottom, I think Texas is the best team in the country. I thought that going into the season if they stayed healthy and if they just kind of figured out things, you know, Texas, you can’t go back and say Texas hasn’t had players. That’s nonsense. There was something wrong and whatever was wrong seems to be figured out.”

Georgia set for first SEC game of 2023

The back-to-back defending champions will get a chance to prove just how good they are this Saturday as they host the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC conference opener. South Carolina are unranked but still pose a problem with Spencer Rattler under center.

To many college football fans, the first real test for Georgia will come back-to-back in November. On Nov. 11, they host Ole Miss and, the following Saturday, travel to Tennessee to play the Volunteers.

Poll : Do you think Georgia will three-peat? Yes No 0 votes