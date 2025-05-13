“That might not be pretty”: CFB analyst predicts difficulty for Arch Manning during Oklahoma showdown in 2025

The football world can't wait for Arch Manning to take the center stage at Texas as their starting quarterback for the 2025 college football season after waiting two years behind Quinn Ewers.

Most analysts and fans believe Manning will be a force like his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, as he was a five-star recruit and is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound senior quarterback.

Manning started two games last season when Ewers was out due to his ankle injury.

During a podcast on his YouTube channel, analyst RJ Young shared his thoughts on Manning's first year as the starter for Texas.

"There are lots who believe he's going to play through his eligibility because he really likes playing college football, and he'd love the opportunity to play not one but two years as a starter at Texas, where he's always wanted to go to see with a small kid," Young said.

"I am excited about the Arch Manning experience, except when they play Oklahoma. That might not be pretty, that might not, that might not go well for your boy. Your boy might have actually been out here talking about a 300-yard pass against Brent Venables' coordinated play call, defense, and I'm not looking forward to that at all." (3:00)

Texas is set to play Oklahoma on October 11th in Week 7 for a rematch after the Sooners faced a massive 34-3 blowout loss in 2024.

Former Heisman winner offers thoughts on the Saints potentially tanking for Arch Manning

Despite Arch Manning's limited on-field experience, many analysts project the Longhorns QB as the No.1 pick in the next NFL draft.

Whether or not Manning will declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or return for another year is still a mystery. Many fans predict the New Orleans Saints will potentially tank to get their hands on the Manning prodigy.

Reacting to the possibility, Robert Griffin III said (via "Outta pocket with RGIII"):

"We don't even know if Arch Manning is going to be the savior or if the Saints are going to have an opportunity to draft him, but at least come out and say it. We're rolling what we got. And everyone, everyone will interpret that as we are trying to suck so we can go get Arch."

The Arch Manning-New Orleans Saints conversation particularly grew after quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement at 34.

