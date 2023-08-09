The Big 12 and ACC will discuss an alliance, aiming for a potential merger by 2031: Reports

The ever-changing world of college sports could see the Big 12 and ACC forming a merger in the future. This is in a bid to become a much stronger conference in the Power Five and not suffer a disastrous collapse like the Pac-12.

According to college football insider C.W. Lambert, the Big 12 and ACC will discuss a contractual alliance that could see the two conferences merge in 2031. Considering the number of teams, this will be a notable merger in college sports.

By then, the Big 12's upcoming television deal with ESPN and Fox would have ended. However, the ACC's long-term media deal with ESPN runs up to 2036. Nonetheless, they believe it can be worked out with their television partners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

C.W. Lambert @InsideTheBig12 Big 12 and ACC will discuss (contractual) alliance. Possible media rights merger in 2031.

Why are the Big 12 and ACC considering a merger?

Changes in conferences, realignments, and major shifts in team affiliations have shaped the college sports landscape. The potential Big 12 and ACC merger emerges in response to the ongoing evolution in collegiate athletics.

One of the primary benefits of a merger is the potential for increased competition. The two conferences' combined strengths of member institutions could help them compete with the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.

Regional sensitivity is dead in college sports, and the two conferences might want to take advantage. Geographical diversity could open doors to new markets and fan bases, generating increased interest and revenue streams for member institutions.

A merger will result in a more attractive package for television broadcast deals, which is fast becoming the bedrock of college sports. It will also bolster the collective branding of the new conference, making it a more recognizable and influential entity in college football.

C.W. Lambert @InsideTheBig12 I happen to think an ACC - Big 12 merger would save college football.

The Power Five continues to shrink

The Power Five conferences are known for their competitive programs, huge revenues, and significant influence in college athletics. They are believed to be the most sustainable and financially buoyant conferences in college sports.

However, the habit of poaching each other in recent years has created an imbalance in athletic competition and branding. Following the latest development, the Pac-12 might cease to exist in 2024, with eight teams playing their last season in the conference.

Should the Big 12 and ACC merger become a reality, this will leave the 'Power Five' with just three conferences. This continues to show television money's impact on the college sports landscape as conferences are now beginning to disappear.